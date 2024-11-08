How to watch and listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ole Miss Rebels versus Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) will aim to prevent a second loss this season when they travel to face the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2) on Saturday afternoon for a Week 11 showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Bulldogs: Date and kick-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Georgia Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Location Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Bulldogs

Audio Stream: Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | Away: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Bulldogs team news & key players

Ole Miss Rebels team news

For Ole Miss, Jaxson Dart is performing at a high level, completing 71.7% of his passes for 3,210 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just 3 interceptions. Tre Harris and Cayden Lee have combined for 1,602 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns, while Jordan Watkins has 25 receptions on the season.

The Rebels' rushing attack averages 178.3 yards per game, with Henry Parrish Jr. leading the way, posting 678 yards and 10 touchdowns. Defensively, Ole Miss is allowing 13.2 points and 317.8 yards per game. Chris Paul Jr. leads the Rebels with 63 tackles, Suntarine Perkins has 9 sacks, and Trey Amos has picked off 3 passes.

Georgia Bulldogs team news

Carson Beck has been efficient, completing 65.5% of his passes for 2,302 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett have combined for 892 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, while Dillon Bell has hauled in 30 catches.

On the ground, the Georgia Bulldogs are averaging 132 yards per game, with Trevor Etienne leading the charge, having accumulated 453 yards and 7 touchdowns. Defensively, Georgia is surrendering an average of 17.3 points and 295.3 yards per game. Malaki Starks tops the team with 43 tackles, Jalon Walker has registered 4.5 sacks, and CJ Allen has made one interception.

