Everything you need to know on how to watch Ole Miss vs Duke 2024 Gator Bowl game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl sets the stage for two programs chasing their 10th victory of the season, as the Duke Blue Devils square off against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss fell short of its ambition to secure a College Football Playoff berth but has a chance to cap off the season with double-digit wins, offering a triumphant farewell to several pivotal contributors. Meanwhile, Duke heads into the contest with a 9-3 record, looking to maintain momentum under first-year head coach Manny Diaz despite being shorthanded.

The Blue Devils had a rollercoaster campaign. They opened with a flawless 5-0 start, highlighted by a win over archrival North Carolina. After a setback against Georgia Tech, they rebounded to take down Florida State. A heartbreaking overtime loss to SMU followed, as a failed two-point conversion sealed their fate. Duke then fell to Miami before stringing together three consecutive victories to close out the regular season.

The Rebels share an identical 9-3 mark. They began the season 4-0 before a stumble against Kentucky. Ole Miss bounced back with a win over South Carolina but faltered against LSU. A three-game winning streak ensued, including a statement victory over Georgia, 28-10. However, their playoff hopes were dashed after a loss to Florida, though they ended the season on a high note by defeating Mississippi State.

The Rebels will benefit from the presence of quarterback Jaxson Dart, who aims to end his Ole Miss career with a victory. The Blue Devils, on the other hand, will be without starting quarterback Maalik Murphy, who entered the transfer portal. This opens the door for Henry Belin IV, who has limited experience, completing one pass for seven yards and rushing for 23 yards this season.

Ole Miss vs Duke Gator Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Rebels will take on the Blue Devils in a highly anticipated Gator Bowl game on Thursday, January 2, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Date Thursday, January 2 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Ole Miss vs Duke Gator Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ole Miss vs Duke Gator Bowl

Audio Stream: Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Away: 129 (CAR), 129 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ole Miss vs Duke team news & key players

Ole Miss Rebels news

For Ole Miss, Jaxson Dart has been a standout, completing 249 of 363 passes for 3,875 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He’s also showcased mobility, rushing for 452 yards and three touchdowns. In the receiving corps, Tre Harris has been the Rebels' top target, tallying 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns, though he battled injuries late in the season.

Cayden Lee added 817 yards and two touchdowns on 49 catches, while Jordan Watkins recorded 42 receptions for 726 yards and seven scores. In the backfield, Henry Parrish Jr. leads with 678 yards and 10 touchdowns but has been dealing with injuries. If Parrish is sidelined, Ulysses Bentley IV, who has 349 yards and three touchdowns, will carry the load.

Duke Blue Devils team news

In the passing game, Duke has leaned on receiver Jordan Moore, who has 50 catches for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. Eli Pancol has been equally reliable, contributing 55 receptions for 741 yards and nine scores. Que’Sean Brown adds depth with 394 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, Star Thomas led the charge with 871 yards and seven touchdowns but will miss this game due to his portal decision. That leaves Peyton Jones to take over, with 299 rushing yards and three scores on the year.

