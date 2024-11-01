How to watch and listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Arkansas Razorbacks 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ole Miss Rebels versus Arkansas Razorbacks NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) travel to face the revitalized Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Saturday, aiming to avoid slipping below .500 in SEC play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels vs Arkansas Razorbacks NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Date and kick-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Arkansas Razorbacks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ole Miss Rebels vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Audio Stream: Home: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE) | Away: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key players

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Jaxson Dart has been a standout performer for Ole Miss this season, amassing 2,695 passing yards with an impressive 70.6% completion rate. He has thrown for 15 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions. Dart has also showcased his mobility, rushing for 208 yards and three touchdowns over the course of eight games.

On the receiving end, Tre Harris has been a key target, catching 60 passes for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns after being targeted 77 times in seven games. In the backfield, Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed for 671 yards, averaging 83.9 yards per game, and has crossed the goal line 10 times in the 2024 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

Arkansas Razorbacks QB Taylen Green has thrown for 2,055 yards, averaging 256.9 yards per game with a completion percentage of 60.6%. He has recorded 11 touchdown passes but has also thrown seven interceptions. In addition to his passing stats, Green has contributed significantly on the ground, accumulating 395 rushing yards and scoring five touchdowns.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has made his mark as well, rushing for 592 yards (an average of 84.6 yards per game) and scoring 10 touchdowns in seven appearances. He has also caught 10 passes for 117 yards but has yet to find the end zone through the air. Andrew Armstrong has been another reliable receiver, tallying 49 catches for 722 yards (90.3 yards per game) and one touchdown in eight contests. Lastly, Braylen Russell has added depth to the rushing attack, scoring two touchdowns and amassing 302 yards (37.8 yards per game).

