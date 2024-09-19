How to watch and listen to Oklahoma Sooners vs Tennessee Volunteers 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs Tennessee Volunteers CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After spending over a century in the Big 8 and later the Big 12, the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners will make their SEC debut on Saturday when they take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.

Both sides enter the clash with 3-0 records, but the Volunteers have been more dominant, racking up an impressive 191-13 scoring margin and averaging 478.6 more yards per game than their opponents in victories over Chattanooga, NC State, and Kent State.

On the other hand, the Sooners have secured wins against Temple, Houston, and Tulane but have yet to surpass 400 yards of total offense in a game this season.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and kick-off time

The Sooners will take on the Volunteers in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, Illinois.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play announcer), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst)

Streaming: ESPN+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of the Oklahoma Sooners vs Tennessee Volunteers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Tennessee Volunteers team news & key players

Oklahoma Sooners team news

The Oklahoma Sooners are still trying to carve out their offensive identity, but Brent Venables' defense has been relentless in his third year in charge.

Danny Stutsman is the heartbeat of Venables' defensive unit, leading the team with 33 tackles through the first three games. Up front, R Mason Thomas has been a disruptive force, topping the charts with four tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks so far this season.

Quarterback Jackson Arnold has connected on 54 of 86 attempts, throwing for 464 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, while also leading the team in rushing with 159 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. Backup Michael Hawkins Jr. has completed 2-of-4 passes for 17 yards and added 10 rushing yards.

In the running game, Jovontae Barnes leads the way with 31 carries for 126 yards, with Taylor Tatum (15 carries, 102 yards, two touchdowns) and Gavin Sawchuk (16 carries, 35 yards) also contributing. Through the air, Deion Burks has been the top target, catching 22 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Tennessee Volunteers team news

The Tennessee Volunteers roll into Norman boasting the nation's top-ranked offense after three games, paired with the third-best scoring defense, presenting a formidable test for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been efficient, completing 48 of 67 passes for 698 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, while also adding 102 rushing yards and a touchdown. Behind him on the depth chart are Gaston Moore, who has gone 11-of-16 for 163 yards with two scores and one pick plus 15 rushing yards, and Jake Merklinger, who has completed 6-of-9 passes for 48 yards with an additional 22 rushing yards.

On the ground, Dylan Sampson leads the backfield, amassing 357 yards on 45 carries with nine touchdowns. DeSean Bishop has been productive as well, with 222 yards and three scores on 22 carries, while Peyton Lewis (17 carries, 118 yards) and Khalifa Keith (17 carries, 61 yards, TD) add depth to the rushing attack.

Through the air, Chris Brazzell II is the top target with 10 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. Dont'e Thornton Jr. (five receptions, 169 yards, two TD), Bru McCoy (eight catches, 108 yards), and Squirrel White (five catches, 108 yards) have all contributed over 100 receiving yards each this season.

