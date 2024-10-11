How to watch and listen to Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Week 7 of college football brings us the first-ever SEC edition of the legendary Red River Rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. Known as the Red River Shootout, this classic showdown is one of the most eagerly awaited events in college football each year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns: Date and kick-off time

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on Texas Longhorns in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Cotton Bowl Location Dallas, TX

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE) | Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns team news & key players

Oklahoma Sooners team news

For the Sooners, Jackson Arnold has recorded seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over five outings, connecting on 59.8% of his throws for a total of 538 yards (107.6 per game). Arnold has also shown mobility, accumulating 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In Oklahoma’s receiving corps, Deion Burks has snagged 26 catches for 201 yards (40.2 per game) and three touchdowns. Jovantae Barnes has been productive in the backfield, rushing for 199 yards (39.8 per game) and scoring twice. On defense, R Mason Thomas has made a notable impact with 11 tackles, five TFL, and 5.5 sacks through five games. Danny Stutsman has also been active, tallying 36 tackles and one TFL in five appearances for Oklahoma.

Texas Longhorns team news

In five appearances for the Longhorns, Arch Manning has been at the forefront, throwing for 900 yards (averaging 180 yards per game) with nine touchdowns, two interceptions, and an impressive 70.5% completion rate. Manning has also proven effective on the ground, rushing for 82 yards and adding three touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has been a vital asset to Texas' offense, notching 364 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 20 catches. Defensively, Anthony Hill Jr. has anchored the Longhorns, contributing two sacks, five tackles for loss (TFL), 23 tackles, and an interception across five games.

