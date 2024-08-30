How to watch and listen today's Oklahoma Sooners vs Temple Owls 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Oklahoma Sooners versus Temple Owls CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The first full week of college football kicks off with an intriguing non-conference clash featuring a team from the AAC and a program now settled in the SEC, as they face off in the Sooner State.

The Temple Owls hit the road to challenge the 16th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Friday night. Last season, Temple concluded with a disappointing 3-9 record overall, including a 1-7 mark in AAC play, making it their third consecutive 3-9 season. Oklahoma, on the other hand, wrapped up their 2023 campaign with a strong 10-3 record, going 7-2 in their final Big 12 season.

Their year ended with a 38-24 defeat to Arizona in the Alamo Bowl. Historically, the two teams have met twice, with the Owls claiming a 14-7 victory in their most recent encounter on November 21, 1942.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Oklahoma Sooners vs Temple Owls CFB game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Temple Owls: Date and kick-off time

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on Temple Owls in a highly anticipated CFB game on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date Friday, August 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs Temple Owls on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oklahoma Sooners vs Temple Owls

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 81 (NE), 81 (CAR) | Home: 971 (NE), 381 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Temple Owls team news

Oklahoma Sooners team news

With Dillon Gabriel now at Oregon, Jackson Arnold steps in as the starting quarterback this season, having completed 44 of 69 passes for 563 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions, along with 116 rushing yards and a touchdown last year.

Gavin Sawchuk, who led the team with 120 carries for 744 yards and nine touchdowns, returns to spearhead the running game. Jovantae Barnes, who contributed 37 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown, will also play a significant role in the backfield.

In the air attack, Arnold has a wealth of options, including Andrel Anthony (27 catches for 429 yards and a touchdown), Nic Anderson (38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns), Jalil Farooq (45 grabs for 694 yards and two touchdowns), and Purdue transfer Deion Burks (47 catches for 629 yards and seven touchdowns).

Temple Owls team news

Temple has yet to officially name their starting quarterback for this matchup, but it's anticipated that Forrest Brock (who completed seven of 15 passes for 60 yards and an interception) will take the first snap.

Evan Simon and freshman Tyler Douglas are also in the running. On the ground, Joquez Smith is the top returning rusher with 71 carries for 325 yards and a touchdown last season. Dante Wright leads the returning receivers, having caught 39 passes for 507 yards and four touchdowns.

Other experienced targets include Zae Baines (36 receptions, 442 yards, one touchdown), John Adams (15 catches for 149 yards and 2 TDS), and tight end Reese Clark (18 grabs for 145 yards and a TD).

More college football news and coverage