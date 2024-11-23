How to watch and listen to Oklahoma Sooners vs Alabama Crimson Tide 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs Alabama Crimson Tide NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) will stake their College Football Playoff aspirations on a pivotal road clash against the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5) this Saturday at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. This marks the first-ever showdown between these programs in SEC play.

With an 8-2 overall record and a 4-2 standing in the conference, Alabama remains firmly in contention for the SEC title. A loss, however, would all but extinguish their championship hopes. On the other hand, Brent Venables and the Sooners are fighting for bowl eligibility while aiming to notch a statement victory in their inaugural season as members of the SEC.

For the Crimson Tide, their first season "post-Nick Saban" has been anything but ordinary. However, they appear to be hitting their stride, keeping their playoff and SEC Championship dreams alive. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is left chasing pride and postseason ambitions, needing a win to keep their season afloat. The two programs now collide in Week 13 for what promises to be a defining matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Oklahoma Sooners vs Alabama Crimson Tide NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and kick-off time

The Sooners will take on the Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oklahoma Sooners vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Audio Stream: Away: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key players

Oklahoma Sooners team news

For Oklahoma, this season has been one to forget. The Sooners limp into this contest with a 5-5 record and fresh off a heartbreaking collapse against Missouri. In that game, Oklahoma surrendered 20 fourth-quarter points, ultimately falling by seven. Jackson Arnold delivered a solid performance, completing 15 of 24 passes for 74 yards while also rushing for 45 yards. However, the Sooners’ offensive woes continued, a recurring theme throughout their underwhelming campaign.

Oklahoma’s offense has struggled to find consistency, averaging just 25.1 points per game, which ranks 90th nationally. Their defense, while respectable at 40th in the league, allows an average of 21.9 points per game. On the season, Arnold has recorded 1,243 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions, but it hasn’t been enough to overcome the team’s deficiencies.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Alabama cannot afford any missteps as they aim for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Riding a three-game winning streak, the Crimson Tide's most recent victory came in dominant fashion against Mercer, a game that served as little more than a tune-up. In that matchup, Jalen Milroe showcased his dual-threat ability, completing 11 of 16 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns while adding six carries for 43 yards and another score in a commanding 52-7 triumph.

Alabama’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 39.5 points per game, while their defense has been equally stout, allowing just 16.9 points per contest. Nationally, the offense ranks 8th, and the defense sits 10th, highlighting the team’s balanced attack. On the season, Milroe has amassed 2,232 passing yards with 15 touchdowns against six interceptions. His favorite target, Ryan Williams, has hauled in 40 receptions for 767 yards and eight touchdowns, proving to be a reliable playmaker.

