How to watch and listen today's Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Arkansas Razorbacks 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Oklahoma State versus Arkansas game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A classic Big 12 vs. SEC clash is set for Saturday as the Oklahoma State Cowboys welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks to town.

Both squads kicked off the season with victories and covered the spread in Week 1, with Arkansas dominating Arkansas Pine Bluff 70-0, while Oklahoma State secured a 44-20 win over South Dakota State. This will mark the 47th encounter between these two programs, but it's the first time they'll square off since 1980.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Arkansas Razorbacks CFB game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys are set to face off against the Razorbacks in an eagerly awaited college football matchup on Saturday, September 7, 2024. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, taking place at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Boone Pickens Stadium Location Stillwater, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Arkansas Razorbacks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 198 (NE), 952 (CAR) | Away: 374 (NE), 374 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Arkansas Razorbacks team news

Oklahoma State Cowboys team news

A lot of attention is rightfully given to Ollie Gordon, who is arguably the top running back in the country after racking up 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. However, this Cowboys offense is expected to show more versatility this year. Alan Bowman delivered a solid outing against South Dakota State, throwing for 245 yards and two touchdowns, completing 24 of his 33 attempts. He's got a deep arsenal of targets, with returning wideouts Rashod Owens and Brennan Presley, alongside De'Zhaun Stribling, who led the team in Week 1 with six catches for 83 yards.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

Mike Gundy highlighted the run game as an area of concern following the win over South Dakota State. While Ollie Gordon managed to rack up 126 yards and three touchdowns, he was held to just 4.5 yards per carry, with the team averaging only 3.8 yards per touch.

This outcome was unexpected, especially considering that Oklahoma State boasts one of the nation’s most seasoned offensive lines. The challenge intensifies against Arkansas, whose defense features Landon Jackson, and two massive run-stoppers in Eric Gregory and Cameron Ball, both towering at over 6ft 4in and weighing at least 320 pounds.

While the matchup against UAPB must be kept in perspective, quarterback Taylen Green made a strong debut for Arkansas, throwing for 229 yards and two touchdowns while adding 88 rushing yards and two more scores. Though a repeat of their 28-0 start from Week 1 may be a stretch, putting Oklahoma State on the back foot early and reducing Gordon's effectiveness on the ground could significantly boost their upset chances.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Arkansas Razorbacks Head-to-Head

Saturday's contest marks the 47th meeting between the Pokes and Hogs in their storied history. Arkansas leads the all-time series with a 30-15-1 record. The two teams faced off regularly from 1912 to 1980, including every year between 1962 and 1980, before the rivalry took a 44-year break. Arkansas claimed victory in the last five matchups of the series.

