How to watch and listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) takes on their first Big Ten opponent when they make the trip to East Lansing to face Michigan State Spartans (3-1) on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Ohio State has breezed through its non-conference slate as anticipated, dominating its opponents by a combined score of 157-20. The Buckeyes boast the nation's fourth-best scoring offense, averaging an impressive 52.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, Michigan State has already notched a victory in Big Ten action after overcoming Maryland two weeks ago. However, they are coming off a narrow defeat to Boston College and rank 93rd in FBS for scoring offense.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and kick-off time

The Buckeyes will take on the Spartans in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Spartan Stadium Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Broadcasters: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play) and Colt McCoy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 85 (NE), 85 (CAR) | Home: 372 (NE), 372 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans team news & key players

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

The pivotal player to watch is senior quarterback Will Howard, a transfer from Kansas State. In his recent performance against Marshall, Howard went 16-for-20, racking up 275 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. For the season, he's completing 68.9% of his passes, totaling 795 yards, six touchdowns, and just one pick. His dual-threat capabilities add another dimension, with two rushing touchdowns to his name. Last season with the Wildcats, he put up 351 rushing yards and scored nine times on the ground.

In the backfield, TreVeyon Henderson returns, contributing 207 rushing yards and four touchdowns. However, the standout so far has been Quinshon Judkins, a transfer from Ole Miss, who has surpassed expectations. After amassing over 2,500 yards in two seasons with the Rebels, Judkins is already at 336 yards (averaging 9.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns this year.

While the absence of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is notable, Jeremiah Smith (6-3, 215) has shown great potential, with 14 receptions for 281 yards and four touchdowns, positioning himself as a key playmaker.

Michigan State Spartans team news

Had Michigan State managed a late defensive stop against Boston College, they would have entered this contest undefeated at 4-0. However, the Spartans were edged out by the Eagles 23-19 on the road. Head coach Jonathan Smith, who arrived from Oregon State, has quickly made his mark on a team that struggled with a 4-8 record last year.

The Spartans kicked off the season with a lackluster 16-10 win over FAU. They followed up with a narrow 27-24 victory against Maryland in their first conference outing. After dismantling FCS Prairie View 40-0, they braced themselves for a tough battle against Boston College, knowing they needed a strong showing on both sides of the field.

Unfortunately, their offensive performance fell short as quarterback Aidan Chiles, an Oregon State transfer, connected on just 17 of 35 passes for 241 yards and threw three interceptions.

More college football news and coverage