How to watch and listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

College football’s most storied rivalry takes center stage this weekend in Columbus, where No. 2 Ohio State (10-1) hosts the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) in the highly anticipated edition of "The Game."

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and kick-off time

Ohio State will take on Michigan in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Ohio Stadium Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Joel Klatt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines

Audio Stream: Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Away: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ohio State vs Michigan team news & key players

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Ohio State, meanwhile, is a single point shy of being the consensus No. 1 team in the nation. The Buckeyes have faced three top-5 opponents, securing wins over Penn State and Indiana while suffering a narrow one-point loss to Oregon. They boast the country’s stingiest scoring defense, surrendering just 10.7 points per game, paired with a dynamic offense that averages 37.8 points per outing, ranking 10th nationally.

Leading the charge for the Buckeyes is quarterback Will Howard, who has passed for 2,685 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding seven scores on the ground. The backfield features a formidable duo in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, who have combined for 1,489 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. The receiving corps is equally dangerous, headlined by freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith (52 receptions, 899 yards, 9 TDs) and senior standout Emeka Egbuka (56 catches, 692 yards, 9 TDs), making it a nightmare matchup for opposing secondaries.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Michigan's defense was suffocating, limiting the Wildcats to just 11 rushing yards on 24 carries and 117 yards through the air. Similarly, in their earlier loss to Indiana, the Wolverines allowed only 40 rushing yards on 28 attempts. If Michigan's defense can stifle Ohio State’s third-ranked Big Ten rushing attack (177.5 yards per game), they could keep this contest closer than many expect.

Offensively, Michigan leans heavily on its running game, spearheaded by Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. Mullings has racked up 832 yards and 11 touchdowns on 153 carries, while Edwards has added 578 yards and four scores on 124 attempts. However, inconsistency at quarterback has plagued the Wolverines, with Davis Warren, Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle combining for just 10 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

