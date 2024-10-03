How to watch and listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

No. 3 Ohio State returns to home turf following their Big Ten opener to face Iowa in a key Week 6 matchup, with both teams holding a 1-0 record in conference play. Ohio State continues to impress on both sides of the ball, boasting a top-five national ranking in scoring offense and defense.

The Buckeyes' balanced approach, ranked among the top-15 for both rushing and passing yards after four games, will present a serious challenge for their opponents.

Meanwhile, Iowa has been strong on the ground, ranking 10th in FBS for rushing yards. However, their aerial game remains a weakness, sitting at 124th in the nation. The Hawkeyes will need to overcome their vertical offense struggles if they hope to match up against an Ohio State team firing on all cylinders.

Despite Alabama and Georgia making their own case, Ohio State has looked like the best team in college football so far. The Buckeyes have been dominant, showing their strength in a 38-7 victory against Western Michigan in their first real test. On the other hand, Iowa has bounced back from a tough loss to Iowa State and performed well, despite a slip-up against Troy, capped off by a commanding 31-14 win over Minnesota.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes: Date and kick-off time

The Buckeyes will take on the Hawkeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:0 pm PT, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Ohio Stadium Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 392 (CAR), 982 (NE) | Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | National: 204 (CAR), 966 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes team news & key players

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Ohio State has started the season strong, with convincing victories over Akron, Western Michigan, and Marshall. The Buckeyes’ offense has been electric, averaging 48.8 points per game, supported by a balanced attack of 307.8 passing yards and 227 rushing yards per contest.

On the defensive side, they’ve been just as formidable, giving up only 6.8 points per game. Efficient on crucial downs, Ohio State has converted 49% of third downs and gone 6-of-8 on fourth-down attempts this season.

Leading the charge for the Buckeyes, quarterback Will Howard has been highly effective, completing 68.6% of his passes for 1,039 yards, eight touchdowns, and only two interceptions. On the ground, running back Quinshon Judkins has been a consistent force, racking up 390 rushing yards and five touchdowns, adding another layer of difficulty for opposing defenses. As Ohio State continues to dominate, their well-rounded offensive firepower and stingy defense have them looking like one of the top contenders in the nation.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Ohio native Kaleb Johnson delivered an exceptional performance in the Hawkeyes’ road win against Minnesota on September 21, marking his second career 200-yard game and fourth straight 100-yard outing. He racked up a career-best 206 yards on 21 carries, finding the end zone three times.

Johnson has consistently been a threat on the ground, with 12 rushes for over 20 yards and four touchdown runs of 25+ yards this season.

In their latest victory, Iowa improved to 3-1 (1-0) after overcoming a halftime deficit to beat Minnesota 31-14. Trailing 14-7 at the break, the Hawkeyes dominated the second half, outscoring the Golden Gophers 24-0. They outgained Minnesota 334-288 in total yardage, won the turnover battle 2-0, and converted 7 of 15 third-down attempts.

Cade McNamara had a quiet game, throwing for just 62 yards on 11 completions, but Kaleb Johnson was the star, rushing for 206 yards and scoring three crucial touchdowns to seal the win.

Defensively, Iowa has forced seven turnovers through four games, including five interceptions and two fumble recoveries, ranking them fifth in the Big Ten for takeaways. Impressively, the Hawkeyes' offense has been secure with the football, committing only two turnovers all season and none since Week 2 against Iowa State.

