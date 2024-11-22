How to watch and listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A pivotal late-season clash between two top-five programs is set to unfold this Saturday as No. 2 Ohio State welcomes No. 5 Indiana to Columbus.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.
Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers: Date and kick-off time
The Buckeyes will take on Hoosiers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Joel Klatt (color analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: FuboTV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers
Audio Stream: Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Away: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.
Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers team news & key players
Ohio State Buckeyes team news
Ohio State's offensive line has been hampered by injuries throughout the season. Zen Michalski, who stepped in at offensive tackle for the sidelined Josh Simmons, has now missed three straight games due to his own injury concerns.
Despite these setbacks, the Buckeyes have bounced back from earlier struggles, including a loss to Oregon and a narrow win over Nebraska. Their recent form has been impressive, featuring a road triumph against then-No. 3 Penn State, followed by dominant performances against Purdue and Northwestern. Senior quarterback Will Howard stood out against the Wildcats, completing 15 of 24 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, while junior running back Quinshon Judkins added 76 rushing yards and two scores.
Indiana Hoosiers team news
On the other hand, Indiana's star quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been playing through the discomfort of a thumb injury that required surgery. However, reports suggest he could be near full strength for this weekend’s showdown. The Hoosiers had the advantage of an extra week to prepare, while Ohio State faced a unique challenge last weekend, playing a game at Wrigley Field.
This season, Rourke has been a stabilizing force for Indiana, amassing 2,410 passing yards with 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions. The team also boasts a strong ground game, led by Justice Ellison (686 rushing yards) and Ty Son Lawton (508 rushing yards), providing a well-rounded offensive threat.
