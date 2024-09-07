How to watch and listen today's Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Northern Illinois Huskies 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Notre Dame versus Northern Illinois CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A Midwest showdown is set for Saturday afternoon as the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) square off against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0).

The Huskies were impressive in their season opener, but the competition wasn't particularly tough, as they dominated Western Illinois in a lopsided in-state contest, cruising to a 39-point victory.

In contrast, Notre Dame took on one of their toughest challenges of the season right from the start, and they didn’t disappoint. The Fighting Irish secured a solid 23-13 road win against No. 20 Texas A&M, rewarding their fans with a strong performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Northern Illinois Huskies CFB game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Northern Illinois Huskies: Date and kick-off time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on Northern Illinois Huskies in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Notre Dame Stadium Location South Bend, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Northern Illinois Huskies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color analyst)

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Northern Illinois Huskies

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 129 (CAR), 129 (NE) | Away: -- (CAR), 989 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Northern Illinois Huskies team news

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Riley Leonard has stepped in as the new quarterback after transferring from Duke, where he put up 158 passing yards and added 63 rushing yards in the opener. However, he wasn't able to score either through the air or on the ground. Leonard was facing his former coach Mike Elko, who left Duke to take charge of Texas A&M. A dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Leonard is aiming to guide the Fighting Irish into the new 12-team playoff format.

Notre Dame's ground game features two electrifying running backs, both of whom reached the end zone last Saturday. Jeremiyah Love rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Jadarian Price contributed 44 yards and another score. Love delivered the decisive blow with a 21-yard touchdown run, sealing the game with just 1:54 remaining. In the passing game, Beaux Collins—who transferred in after three years at Clemson—was the leading receiver, hauling in five catches for 62 yards. Cooper Flanagan, a towering tight end at 6'6", 257 pounds, had two receptions in Week 1, and his involvement in the offense seems set to expand.

Defensively, Notre Dame brings back two All-Americans from last year. Xavier Watts is a standout at safety, while Howard Cross III is a formidable presence at defensive tackle. Watts snatched an interception in the win over the Aggies. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison is another key player on defense, projected to be one of the nation’s elite at his position. Jack Kiser anchored the defense with eight tackles against Texas A&M from the linebacker spot.

Northern Illinois Huskies team news

Starting the season 1-0 is a good start, but it might not have given the Northern Illinois Huskies the preparation needed for a showdown against a national powerhouse like Notre Dame. Quarterback Ethan Hampton had a standout performance last week, throwing for 328 yards and five touchdowns without a single interception.

After serving as the top backup last season, Hampton won the starting job and delivered an impressive passing display in Week 1, although the Huskies traditionally favor a ground-heavy attack.

Senior running back Antario Brown is back after a stellar junior campaign that earned him First Team All-Conference honors in the MAC. Last season, Brown rushed for 1,296 yards and ten touchdowns, and he's expected to lead this offense on the ground again. On the perimeter, wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph had a big game, with two rushes for 67 yards and four receptions for 104 yards, including a touchdown. Rudolph, standing at 5ft 10in, made Third Team All-MAC last year.

Defensively, the Huskies bring experience to the table, particularly with Devonte O'Malley, a two-year starter returning at defensive tackle. They run a two-linebacker setup, with Jaden Dolphin back in one of those spots after finishing second on the team in tackles last season. In the secondary, senior cornerback Javaughn Byrd is expected to be their standout player. In their first game, defensive end Roy Williams led the team with six tackles and also recorded a sack in the victory.

More college football news and coverage