How to watch and listen to Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Louisville Cardinals 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

One of the weekend's marquee showdowns between ranked teams takes place in South Bend, as No. 16 Notre Dame welcomes No. 15 Louisville in an ACC clash on Saturday.

The Louisville Cardinals are off to a 3-0 start, with all of their wins coming on home turf and by double-digit margins. Currently ranked 15th in the nation, they face their biggest challenge of the season as they head on the road for the first time to square off against Notre Dame, a team boasting one of the nation's elite defenses.

Notre Dame has bounced back impressively from their shock defeat to Northern Illinois, securing back-to-back victories over Purdue and Miami (OH) with a dominant combined score of 94-10. The Irish defense has been exceptional so far, allowing 13 points or fewer in three of their first four games in 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Louisville Cardinals NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Louisville Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Fighting Irish will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Notre Dame Stadium Location South Bend, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Louisville Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Broadcasters: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Jason Garrett (color analyst) are on the game call.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Louisville Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 85 (NE), 85 (CAR) | Home: 129 (NE), 129 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Louisville Cardinals team news & key players

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

To remain in the playoff conversation, the Irish may need to run the table, focusing on one game at a time. They recently triumphed over Miami (Ohio) with a convincing 25-point victory. Quarterback Riley Leonard showcased his skills, accumulating 154 passing yards and 143 rushing yards during the match.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Leonard is a dual-threat quarterback who recently transferred from Duke. For the season, he has thrown for 587 yards with a completion rate of 63.1%, accompanied by one touchdown and two interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 322 yards, finding the end zone six times.

Jeremiyah Love, the team's leading running back, narrowly surpasses Leonard in rushing yardage with 339 yards and four touchdowns. Having been part of the squad last year, he now takes the lead in the backfield with Audric Estime currently on the Denver Broncos roster. Beaux Collins, a 6ft 3in receiver who transferred from Clemson, is the team’s top target with 16 receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown.

Louisville Cardinals team news

The new 12-team College Football Playoff format has opened the door for many programs, including Louisville, who now sit at 15th in the nation. Glancing at their schedule, their biggest hurdles appear to be this matchup with Notre Dame, along with later games against Miami and Clemson.

In their victory over Georgia Tech, Louisville QB Tyler Shough threw for 269 yards on just 13 completions, adding two touchdowns without any turnovers. Shough is off to an impressive start, amassing 850 passing yards with a 68.4% completion rate, alongside eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s thrown for at least 230 yards in all three outings this season.

Ja'Corey Brooks, a towering 6ft 3in receiver who transferred from Alabama, leads the team with 17 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chris Bell, another solid option at 6'2", has recorded six catches for 167 yards and two scores. Louisville utilizes a committee in the backfield, but freshman Isaac Brown has emerged as the top rusher, collecting 173 yards and a touchdown through three games.

