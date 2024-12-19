Everything you need to know on how to watch Notre Dame vs Indiana College Football Playoff first round game - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

Indiana and Notre Dame are set to square off in the first-ever on-campus opening-round game of the College Football Playoff.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Notre Dame vs Indiana College Football Playoff first round game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame vs Indiana: Date and kick-off time

The Fighting Irish will take on the Hoosiers in a highly anticipated College Football Playoff first round game on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Date Friday, December 20, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Notre Dame Stadium Location South Bend, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame vs Indiana College Football Playoff first round game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC/ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Notre Dame vs Indiana College Football Playoff first round game

Audio Stream: Away: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | Home: 129 (CAR), 129 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Notre Dame vs Indiana team news & key players

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Notre Dame brings a formidable rushing attack that churned out 6.3 yards per carry this season, scoring 40 touchdowns on the ground. Leading the charge was running back Jeremiyah Love, who racked up 978 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Jadarian Price added 792 yards and 14 scores, while quarterback Riley Leonard proved to be a dual-threat weapon.

Leonard contributed 792 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 124 carries, while also passing for 2,092 yards with a 66% completion rate, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. In the passing game, five Irish players snagged at least 22 receptions, with Beaux Collins leading the pack with 34 catches for 427 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, the Irish showcased ball-hawking ability, intercepting 17 passes this season. Xavier Watts led the team with five picks, one of five defenders to score a touchdown. Edge rusher Rylie Mills stood out with 6.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. Jack Kiser led the team in tackles with 64, while Jaiden Ausberry added 50 tackles and 4.5 sacks to round out a stout defense.

Indiana Hoosiers team news

The Hoosiers wrapped up their regular season with a commanding 66-0 triumph over Purdue, rebounding in emphatic style after a tough road loss to Ohio State. Their offense is spearheaded by quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who started 11 of 12 games this year. Rourke tallied an impressive 2,827 passing yards with a sharp 70.4% completion rate, 27 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

The backfield showcased depth and productivity, with running backs Justice Ellison, Ty Son Lawton, and Kaelon Black combining for over 1,700 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. On the receiving end, six different Hoosiers recorded at least 20 catches, led by Elijah Sarratt, who hauled in 49 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

Defensively, Aiden Fisher anchored the unit with 108 tackles, including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Edge rusher Mikail Kamara was a menace off the edge, amassing 10 sacks and forcing three fumbles. Meanwhile, Amare Ferrell chipped in with 42 total tackles and paced the team with four interceptions.

