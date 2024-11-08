How to watch and listen to Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Florida State Seminoles 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Notre Dame versus Florida State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In a non-conference showdown, the Florida State Seminoles are set to face off against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night, right under the historic Golden Dome. While Notre Dame comes in strong, representing one of the few remaining independent programs, the Seminoles are in search of a turnaround after a challenging season.

The Seminoles, who were undefeated in last year’s regular season but narrowly missed the College Football Playoff, have seen their season take a nosedive. They're now on a five-game losing streak, recently falling 35-11 to North Carolina at home. Florida State is struggling with a 1-8 record overall and sits at 1-7 within the ACC.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is fresh off a bye week, which followed a dominant 51-14 victory over No. 24 Navy on October 26. This win extended the Irish’s streak to six games, bringing their season record to 7-1. Against Navy, the Irish wasted no time, marching down the field on their opening drive for a touchdown and never looking back.

Historically, Florida State holds a slim 6-5 edge over Notre Dame, but the Irish have claimed the last three encounters, including a narrow 41-38 victory on the road back on September 5, 2021.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Florida State Seminoles NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Florida State Seminoles: Date and kick-off time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on Florida State Seminoles in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Notre Dame Stadium Location Notre Dame, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Florida State Seminoles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Florida State Seminoles

Audio Stream: Home: 129 (CAR), 129 (NE) | Away: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE) | National: 85 (CAR), 85 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Florida State Seminoles team news & key players

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

In Notre Dame's recent matchup against the Midshipmen, Riley Leonard completed 13 of 21 passes (61.9%) for 178 yards, adding two touchdowns with no picks. Leonard also made an impact on the ground, rushing 10 times for 83 yards and another touchdown. Jeremiyah Love led the run game with 102 yards on 12 carries (8.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, adding a single catch for -2 yards. Jordan Faison contributed 52 receiving yards, averaging 13 yards per catch on four receptions.

Florida State Seminoles team news

On Florida State's side, in their recent game against North Carolina, Brock Glenn threw for 123 yards and a touchdown, completing 6 of 11 passes with no interceptions. Lawrance Toafili rushed eight times for 24 yards, also catching one pass for 32 yards, while Malik Benson provided a spark with a 50-yard reception on his sole target.

