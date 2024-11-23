How to watch and listen to Notre Dame vs Army 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Notre Dame versus Army NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A highly anticipated late-season clash takes center stage at Yankee Stadium as No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) battles the unbeaten No. 19 Army Black Knights (9-0) on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish remain firmly in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot and aim to make another statement after their dominant victory over Navy a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Black Knights, having already secured their place in the AAC Championship Game, are eager to boost their standing with the selection committee and possibly derail Notre Dame's playoff ambitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Notre Dame vs Army NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame vs Army: Date and kick-off time

The Fighting Irish will take on the Black Knights in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

How to watch Notre Dame vs Army on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Notre Dame vs Army

Audio Stream: Home: 129 (CAR), 129 (NE) | Away: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | National: 85 (CAR), 85 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Notre Dame vs Army team news & key players

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Notre Dame's recent victories include impressive wins over Florida State and Virginia, with a rivalry game against USC looming. The Irish have defended their home turf with five consecutive victories at Notre Dame Stadium. Quarterback Riley Leonard has been efficient under center, completing 64.7% of his passes for 1,789 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Wideouts Beaux Collins and Jaden Greathouse have combined for 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Jayden Harrison has added 15 receptions to the mix.

On the ground, Notre Dame has excelled, averaging 216.7 rushing yards per game. Running back Jeremiyah Love leads the charge with 720 yards and 12 touchdowns. Defensively, the Irish have been a brick wall, allowing only 1.4 points and 277.1 yards per game. Linebacker Jack Kiser anchors the unit with 52 tackles, Rylie Mills has racked up six sacks, and Xavier Watts boasts four interceptions.

Army Black Knights team news

The Black Knights enter this matchup on the heels of key wins over Air Force and North Texas, with a game against UTSA still on their horizon. Army has also been road warriors this season, stringing together four straight victories away from West Point. Quarterback Bryson Daily has been effective in limited opportunities, completing 56.9% of his passes for 644 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception. Casey Reynolds and Noah Short have been his top targets, combining for 576 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while Cam Schurr has chipped in with six receptions.

Army's rushing attack has been its bread and butter, averaging a staggering 334.9 yards per game. Dual-threat quarterback Daily has been the standout performer, rushing for 1,062 yards and an incredible 21 touchdowns. On defense, the Black Knights have been stout, giving up only 10.3 points and 273.9 yards per game. Linebacker Andon Thomas leads the unit with 55 tackles, Elo Modozie has recorded 4.5 sacks, and Casey Larkin has snagged three interceptions.

