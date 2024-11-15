How to watch and listen to Northwestern Wildcats vs Ohio State Buckeyes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Northwestern versus Ohio State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This weekend, the Big Ten spotlight moves to the shores of Lake Michigan as the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) head on the road to face the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Northwestern Wildcats vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Date and kick-off time

The Northwestern Wildcats will take on Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 12:00 pm EDT or 9:00 am PT, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time Noon EDT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, IL

How to watch Northwestern Wildcats vs Ohio State Buckeyes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Northwestern Wildcats vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Audio Stream: Home: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key players

Northwestern Wildcats team news

Northwestern's offense has been inconsistent, averaging only 19 points per game. Quarterback Jack Lausch brings a dual-threat element, ranking second on the team with 312 rushing yards, though his passing has been less reliable, with a completion rate of just 54% and only five passing touchdowns.

Cam Porter has been a key contributor in the Wildcats' ground attack, tallying 386 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also added 18 receptions for 127 yards, though he has yet to score in the passing game.

In the receiving game, A.J. Henning leads with three touchdowns, pulling in 40 receptions for 426 yards (47.3 per game). Joseph Himon II has contributed 230 rushing yards (averaging 25.6 per game) along with two touchdowns across nine contests.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Carson Hinzman took the starting spot at left guard for Ohio State last week but suffered an injury in the second quarter. While he did return to finish the game, the depth of the Buckeyes' offensive line remains an area to watch closely.

On offense, Ohio State is likely to move the ball with minimal resistance. Northwestern's defense has shown strength in run-stopping, allowing just over 100 yards per game on the ground. However, the Wildcats haven't faced a rushing duo quite as skilled as Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, making it a unique challenge for their front line.

