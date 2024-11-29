How to watch and listen to Northwestern Wildcats vs Illinois Fighting Illini 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Northwestern vs Illinois NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Illinois Fighting Illini, ranked No. 22, square off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Wrigley Field, with the coveted Land of Lincoln Trophy up for grabs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Northwestern Wildcats vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and kick-off time

The Wildcats will take on the Fighting Illini in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Lanny and Sharon Stadium in Evanston, IL.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium Location Evanston, IL

How to watch Northwestern Wildcats vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Northwestern Wildcats vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Audio Stream: Home: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key players

Northwestern Wildcats team news

The Wildcats kicked off their season with a 3-3 split, notching wins against Miami-Ohio, Eastern Illinois, and Maryland. However, they struggled in the following stretch, dropping three of their next four games. Their lone bright spot during that period was a victory over Purdue, as they also fell to Wisconsin, Iowa, and Ohio State.

Last weekend, Northwestern faced a daunting test against Michigan, where they allowed double-digit points in three out of four quarters, ultimately suffering a crushing 50-6 defeat. Jack Lausch threw for 106 yards but was intercepted twice, while both Cam Porter and Caleb Komolafe managed just 24 rushing yards apiece on seven carries each.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

The Illinois Fighting Illini started their season on a high note with four consecutive victories before suffering their first setback against Penn State on September 28. They rebounded with wins over Purdue and Michigan but stumbled again in matchups against Oregon and Minnesota. However, Illinois regained momentum by defeating Michigan State on November 16.

In their most recent contest against Rutgers, the Illini faced a nail-biting challenge, trailing 17-15 heading into the fourth quarter. They turned the tide in dramatic fashion, piling on 23 points in the final period to claim a thrilling 38-31 victory. Luke Altmyer was pivotal, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the ground attack with 74 rushing yards and a score.

