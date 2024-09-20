How to watch and listen to Northern Illinois Huskies vs Buffalo Bulls 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Northern Illinois Huskies and Buffalo Bulls CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 23 Northern Illinois Huskies (2-0) will go head-to-head with the Buffalo Bulls (2-1) in a MAC showdown on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

The Buffalo Bulls, standing at 2-1 this season, secured a commanding 34-3 win over UMass in their most recent game. Leading 10-3 at halftime, Buffalo took control in the second half to seal the blowout victory. The Bulls outpaced UMass with 314 total yards compared to 193, matched them in turnovers with one apiece, and converted 6 of 14 third-down attempts.

Meanwhile, The Northern Illinois Huskies, unbeaten at 2-0 this season, pulled off a narrow 16-14 victory over Notre Dame in their latest matchup. Northern Illinois held a 13-7 lead at halftime and clinched the win with a decisive field goal with just 31 seconds remaining. The Huskies outgained Notre Dame 388 to 286 yards, forced two turnovers, and converted 6 of 16 third-down opportunities.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Buffalo Bulls CFB game, plus plenty more.

Northern Illinois Huskies vs Buffalo Bulls: Date and kick-off time

The Illinois Huskies will take on the Buffalo in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, Illinois.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Huskie Stadium Location DeKalb, Illinois

How to watch Northern Illinois Huskies vs Buffalo Bulls on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+ (national)

Broadcasters: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play announcer), Matt Millen (color analyst)

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of the Northern Illinois Huskies vs Buffalo Bulls

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 203 (CAR), 965 (NE) | Home: -- (CAR), 962 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Northern Illinois Huskies vs Buffalo Bulls team news & key players

Northern Illinois Huskies team news

Ethan Hampton has been efficient under center, throwing for 526 yards and six touchdowns without any interceptions or sacks. Antario Brown is the team's leading rusher with 168 yards and has also topped the receiving charts with 171 yards and one touchdown catch.

Buffalo Bulls team news

C.J. Ogbonna, Buffalo's quarterback, has accumulated 435 passing yards this season, tossing three touchdowns against a single interception while enduring five sacks. On the ground, Jacqez Barksdale leads the Bulls with 184 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Victor Snow is the team's top receiver, hauling in 10 catches for 107 yards.

