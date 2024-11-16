How to watch and listen to New Mexico Lobos vs Washington State Cougars 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New Mexico versus Washington State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Washington State Cougars (8-1) face off against the New Mexico Lobos (4-6) in a non-conference clash set for Saturday evening. The Cougars are riding high, looking to secure their fifth consecutive victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the New Mexico Lobos vs Washington State Cougars NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

New Mexico Lobos vs Washington State Cougars: Date and kick-off time

New Mexico Lobos will take on Washington State Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue University Stadium (NM) Location Albuquerque, New Mexico

How to watch New Mexico Lobos vs Washington State Cougars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Mexico Lobos vs Washington State Cougars

Audio Stream: Home: 391 (CAR), 981 (NE) | Away: 85 (CAR), 85 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New Mexico Lobos vs Washington State Cougars team news & key players

New Mexico Lobos team news

Devon Dampier has shown flashes of brilliance but has battled inconsistency. The sophomore quarterback has reached at least 248 passing yards in five games this season, though he tallied 175 yards in his most recent outing. To date, Dampier has amassed 2,418 passing yards with an 11:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Known for his mobility, he’s also racked up 872 rushing yards.

On the ground, Eli Sanders has been a standout. The junior running back dominated with 173 rushing yards last week, boosting his season total to 834 yards. In the receiving department, Luke Wysong added 156 yards in the recent loss to Utah State, bringing his total to 700 receiving yards, while Ryan Davis has accumulated 634 yards. The Lobos’ offense has hit 45 or more points in four of their last six games and averages 480 yards per contest.

Washington State Cougars team news

For Washington State, John Mateer has been a consistent threat. The sophomore quarterback has surpassed 250 passing yards in four of his last six outings, though he recorded just 178 yards last week. Mateer has compiled 2,332 passing yards with an impressive 22:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while also leading the team with 630 rushing yards.

Freshman running back Wayshawn Parker has been seeing around 10 carries per game, showing his potential with a standout 150-yard performance last week, contributing to his season total of 595 rushing yards. In the receiving corps, the Cougars have two primary playmakers. Senior Kyle Williams added 55 yards last week to reach 691 yards this season, while Kris Hutson has topped 100 yards in two games, closely trailing with 534 yards. Washington State’s offense is averaging 452 yards per game.

More college football news and coverage