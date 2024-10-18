How to watch and listen to Nevada Wolf Pack vs Fresno State Bulldogs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Nevada Wolf Pack vs Fresno State Bulldogs NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-3) are set to clash with another Mountain West Conference rival when they travel to face the Nevada Wolf Pack (3-4) at Mackay Stadium on Friday. The Bulldogs enter this matchup following a 25-17 home loss to Washington State in Week 7, marking their second consecutive defeat after a tough 59-14 setback against UNLV in Week 5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Nevada Wolf Pack vs Fresno State Bulldogs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Nevada Wolf Pack vs Fresno State Bulldogs: Date and kick-off time

The Nevada Wolf Pack will take on Fresno State Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

Date Friday, October 18, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Mackay Stadium Location Reno, Nevada

How to watch Nevada Wolf Pack vs Fresno State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Broadcasters: John Sadak (play-by-play) and Taylor McHargue (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Nevada Wolf Pack vs Fresno State Bulldogs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE) | Home: 382 (CAR), 972 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Nevada Wolf Pack vs Fresno State Bulldogs team news & key players

Nevada Wolf Pack team news

Junior QB Brendon Lewis spearheaded Nevada's offense in their recent matchup, completing five of 12 passes for 51 yards. He made an even bigger impact on the ground, rushing nine times for 151 yards and a touchdown. Junior RB Savion Reed also delivered an impressive performance, taking 23 carries for 137 yards and reaching the end zone four times, as the Wolf Pack posted a remarkable 353 rushing yards on 42 carries.

This season, Lewis has connected on 67.1 percent of his pass attempts, accumulating 1,132 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s also tallied 513 rushing yards and added four rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Reed has been a powerhouse on the ground, logging 593 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Fresno State Bulldogs team news

On Fresno State's side, Senior RB Elijah Gilliam led the ground attack last week with 20 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. Junior QB Mikey Keene completed 24 of 36 passes for 220 yards, tossing one touchdown and two interceptions. Senior WR Mac Dalena made an impact through the air, catching four passes for 61 yards.

Fresno State's offense is led by Keene, who has thrown for 1,576 yards, with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. Senior RB Malik Sherrod was sidelined with an injury against Washington State, leaving him questionable for the Nevada game. Across four games, Sherrod has racked up 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while Gilliam has contributed 295 rushing yards and three touchdowns over six contests.

