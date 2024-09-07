How to watch and listen today's Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Colorado Buffaloes 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Nebraska versus Colorado CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

All eyes will turn to Lincoln, Nebraska for a highly-anticipated showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) this Saturday night.

The Cornhuskers had a sluggish start in their opener against UTEP, but a 23-point surge in the second quarter propelled them to a comfortable 40-7 triumph.

On the other hand, the Buffaloes found themselves in a tight contest with FCS North Dakota State in Week 1 but managed to pull out a 31-26 win, thanks to three receiving touchdowns from their standout two-way star, Travis Hunter.

Historically, these two teams have faced off 72 times, with Nebraska holding a commanding 49-21-2 advantage. However, since both teams left the Big 12, Colorado has taken all three meetings, flipping the recent script in this long-standing rivalry.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Colorado Buffaloes CFB game, plus plenty more.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Colorado Buffaloes: Date and kick-off time

The Cornhuskers will take on the Buffaloes in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Lincoln, Nebraska

How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Colorado Buffaloes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (color analyst)

Streaming service: Peacock

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Colorado Buffaloes

Audio stream: SiriusXM — National: 388 (CAR), 978 (NE) | Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Away: 200 (CAR), 954 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Colorado Buffaloes team news

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

Nebraska's quarterback woes were a significant issue last season, as the Huskers' signal-callers managed just 1,631 passing yards across 12 games, tallying 10 touchdowns while throwing 16 interceptions. These struggles played a major role in Nebraska’s dismal minus-17 turnover differential, which ranked as the second-worst in the FBS. However, the passing game has undergone an overhaul, with freshman Dylan Raiola earning the starting quarterback spot and the arrival of transfer wideouts Isaiah Neyor (from Texas and Wyoming) and Jahmal Banks (from Wake Forest).

The new additions made an immediate impact, leading the team in receiving against UTEP, combining for 10 catches, 182 yards, and both touchdowns. In his debut for Nebraska, quarterback Raiola completed 67% of his throws, including two touchdown passes. Neyor, a transfer wideout, made an instant impact, racking up 121 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Colorado Buffaloes team news

Whether you love them or not, Deion Sanders and his squad have a knack for grabbing headlines. Their offense dazzled in the opening game, but the defense has some areas to tighten up. Shedeur Sanders proved why he's one of the most thrilling quarterbacks in college football, racking up an impressive 445 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the victory over North Dakota State. However, the defense allowed 449 yards to a non-FBS opponent, raising questions about their ability to hold up against stiffer competition.

Travis Hunter could arguably be the most versatile player in college football. He played 52 snaps as a receiver and 49 as a cornerback, amassing 132 receiving yards and hauling in three touchdowns. The big question is whether he can maintain this dual role against more formidable opponents. Jimmy Horn Jr., another standout at wide receiver, contributed significantly with 198 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win.

