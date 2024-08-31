How to watch and listen today's Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Utep Miners 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Nebraska versus Utep CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The UTEP Miners will head to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium this weekend.

Both teams are coming off losing seasons and looking to snap a bowl drought. The Cornhuskers failed to qualify for the postseason after finishing 5-7. They averaged 18.0 PPG (123rd in the nation) while their defense conceded 18.3 PPG (13th).

The Miners' 2023 record was 3-9, and they failed to make a bowl appearance. They averaged 19.9 PPG on offense (119th in college football) while giving up 28.5 PPG on defense (88th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Utep Miners CFB game, plus plenty more.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Utep Miners: Date and kick-off time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on Utep Miners in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN.

Date Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Utep Miners on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Utep Miners

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 196 (NE), 958 (CAR) | Away: -- (NE), 986 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Utep Miners team news

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

Nebraska is showing promising signs under head coach Matt Rhule, and the future looks bright with their new quarterback. Dylan Raiola, the son of former Husker All-American center Dominic Raiola and nephew of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is expected to lead the offense. He'll be throwing to senior wideouts Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks, the latter having joined from Wake Forest.

In the backfield, the rushing game will be led by sophomore Emmett Johnson and junior Gabe Ervin Jr., both returning from last season. Nebraska’s defense is also poised to remain strong, building on a solid 11th-place national finish in total defense.

Utep Miners team news

UTEP made a significant change by parting ways with head coach Dana Dimel and bringing in Scott Waldren, who brought several transfers from his former team at Austin Peay.

The Miners have to rebuild their entire offensive line after losing last year’s starters, with two Austin Peay transfers stepping in to help fill the gaps. Cade McConnell returns at quarterback, though he had a challenging 2023 season, throwing for just 1,437 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions over six starts. However, Skylar Locklear, a backup at Austin Peay last year who had spent the previous two seasons in Waldren’s system, won the starting job over McConnell.

UTEP also faces the task of replacing all of their key skill position players, having lost their top three running backs and top four receivers from last season. The new lineup includes Austin Peay transfers at tailback and receiver, but it remains a largely untested group.

More college football news and coverage