How to watch and listen to NC State Wolfpack vs Duke Blue Devils 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Duke Blue Devils and the NC State Wolfpack are set for a Week 11 showdown in college football at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.

NC State Wolfpack vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and kick-off time

The NC State Wolfpack will take on Duke Blue Devils in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Carter-Finley Stadium Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACCN

Broadcasters: Chris Cotter (play-by-play) and Mark Herzlich (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of NC State Wolfpack vs Duke Blue Devils

Audio Stream: Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

NC State Wolfpack vs Duke Blue Devils team news & key players

NC State Wolfpack team news

In their last game, NC State outgained Stanford by 129 yards (527 to 398), showing a balanced offensive attack with 246 passing yards at 11.2 yards per attempt and 281 rushing yards at an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. Freshman quarterback CJ Bailey was highly efficient, completing 18 of 20 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. However, the spotlight belonged to senior running back Jordan Waters, who turned just five carries into 115 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown run, and scored twice.

For the season, Bailey leads NC State in the air with 1,610 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while maintaining a completion rate just under 70%. His primary targets include junior tight end Justin Joly (30 catches, 513 yards, three TDs), sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (47 receptions, 395 yards, five TDs), and freshman wideout Noah Rogers (25 receptions, 324 yards, one TD).

The Wolfpack ground game is well-rounded, featuring three backs with over 250 yards each: Waters (71 carries for 375 yards and four touchdowns), sophomore Kendrick Raphael (54 carries for 287 yards and three touchdowns), and freshman Hollywood Smothers (49 carries for 257 yards and three touchdowns).

Duke Blue Devils team news

Duke fell behind by two touchdowns against Miami last weekend but rallied with a 28-3 surge, only to be edged out in an action-packed ACC battle as the Hurricanes responded with a powerful 36-3 finish. Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, but turnovers proved costly with three interceptions and a fumble.

On the season, Murphy leads Duke's passing offense, totaling 2,121 yards with 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions, completing 58.9% of his throws. His primary targets include senior wide receiver Jordan Moore (39 catches, 556 yards, five touchdowns), fellow senior Eli Pancol (41 receptions, 482 yards, six touchdowns), and junior Sahmir Hagans (32 receptions, 345 yards, two scores). In the running game, senior back Star Thomas anchors the ground attack with 706 yards and five touchdowns on 163 carries.

