How to watch and listen to Navy Midshipmen vs Tulane Green Wave 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Navy Midshipmen versus Tulane Green Wave NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 25 Tulane Green Wave (8-2) are set to defend their lead in the AAC title race with a road test against the Navy Midshipmen (7-2) this Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Navy Midshipmen vs Tulane Green Wave NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Navy Midshipmen vs Tulane Green Wave: Date and kick-off time

The Navy Midshipmen will take on Tulane Green Wave in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 12:00 pm EDT or 9:00 am PT, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time Noon EDT Venue Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Location Annapolis, Maryland

How to watch Navy Midshipmen vs Tulane Green Wave on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Sam Acho (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Navy Midshipmen vs Tulane Green Wave

Audio Stream: Home: 201 (CAR), 963 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 974 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Navy Midshipmen vs Tulane Green Wave team news & key players

Navy Midshipmen team news

For Navy, quarterback Blake Horvath directs an offense that leans heavily on the run. Horvath has thrown for 1,154 yards and 11 touchdowns on 69 of 117 passing, adding four interceptions and taking seven sacks. Known more for his rushing, Horvath has recorded 870 yards and 13 touchdowns on 128 carries.

Navy's receiving game is led by Eli Heidenreich, who has totaled 556 yards and five touchdowns on 30 catches, while adding 315 rushing yards and two more scores. Brandon Chatman has contributed 216 yards and three touchdowns on 13 receptions and also tallied 220 rushing yards with two touchdowns. On the ground, Alex Tecza supports Horvath with 416 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 carries, with Daba Fofana chipping in 247 yards and two touchdowns on 53 attempts.

Tulane Green Wave team news

At quarterback, Darian Mensah leads Tulane's offense with 2,059 yards and 16 touchdowns, completing 141 of 215 passes and throwing just four interceptions. While he’s been sacked 13 times, resulting in a 96-yard loss, he remains a steady hand under center.

In the receiving corps, Mario Williams has made his mark, hauling in 38 catches for 655 yards and three touchdowns. Dontae Fleming has also been a reliable target with 27 receptions for 521 yards and one touchdown, while Yulkeith Brown has matched Fleming’s reception total, earning 347 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Alex Bauman has contributed with 12 catches for 142 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, Makhi Hughes leads the rushing attack with 1,209 yards and 13 touchdowns on 212 carries. Arnold Barnes III complements him with 329 yards and five scores on 69 attempts, while backup quarterback Ty Thompson has added 223 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

More college football news and coverage