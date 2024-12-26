How to watch and listen to Navy Midshipmen vs Oklahoma Sooners 2024 Armed Forces Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Navy versus Oklahoma 2024 Armed Forces Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Navy celebrated a decisive victory over Army West Point in their classic rivalry, but the season isn't over just yet. The Midshipmen have one more challenge ahead—a chance to etch their names in the history books.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Navy Midshipmen vs Oklahoma Sooners 2024 Armed Forces Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Navy Midshipmen vs Oklahoma Sooners 2024 Armed Forces Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Midshipmen will take on the Sooners in a highly anticipated 2024 Armed Forces Bowl game on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Friday, December 27 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Amon G. Carter Stadium Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch Navy vs Oklahoma 2024 Armed Forces Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Rene Ingoglia (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Navy Midshipmen vs Oklahoma Sooners 2024 Armed Forces Bowl

Audio Stream: Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Home: 201 (CAR), 963 (NE) | National: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Navy Midshipmen vs Oklahoma Sooners team news & key players

Navy Midshipmen team news

For Navy, Blake Horvath has been the linchpin of the offense. Though the Midshipmen rely more on the run, Horvath has completed 73 of 127 passes for 1,261 yards and 13 touchdowns, with four interceptions and eight sacks. On the ground, he’s been electric, carrying the ball 158 times for 1,099 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The receiving corps is led by Eli Heidenreich, who has pulled in 37 receptions for 649 yards and six touchdowns while adding 421 rushing yards and three scores. Brandon Chatman has made his presence felt with 16 catches for 245 yards and four touchdowns, plus 250 rushing yards and three additional scores.

In the backfield, Alex Tecza complements Horvath, rushing 109 times for 525 yards and seven touchdowns. Daba Fofana has also contributed, with 57 carries for 245 yards and two scores.

Oklahoma Sooners team news

The Sooners are undergoing changes at quarterback following Jackson Arnold's entry into the transfer portal, leaving Michael Hawkins Jr. as the starter.

Hawkins completed 48 of his 77 pass attempts this season for 536 yards, registering one touchdown and two interceptions. The Sooners' passing game will also be shorthanded, as receivers Bauer Sharp, JJ Hester, and Brenen Thompson have also entered the portal. That puts the onus on Deion Burks, who tallied 31 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns, and Jacob Jordan, who added 22 receptions for 207 yards and a single score.

In the ground game, Jovante Barnes led Oklahoma with 577 yards and five touchdowns but hasn’t seen action since Week 10. If he's unavailable, the load will likely fall on Taylor Tatum, who contributed 272 rushing yards and three scores, along with Xavier Robinson, who chipped in with 212 yards and four touchdowns.

