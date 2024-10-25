How to watch today's Navy Midshipmen vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Navy Midshipmen vs Notre Dame NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) as they face off against the No. 24 Navy Midshipmen (6-0) on October 26, 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Navy Midshipmen vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Navy Midshipmen vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Date and kick-off time

The Navy Midshipmen will take on Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch Navy Midshipmen vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Navy Midshipmen vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Audio Stream: Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Away: 129 (CAR), 129 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Navy Midshipmen vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key players

Navy Midshipmen team news

QB Blake Horvath was sharp under center last time out, throwing for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-13 passing while also adding 56 yards on the ground. Fullback Alex Tecza led the rushing attack with 68 yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side, cornerback Dashaun Peele made history for the Midshipmen, becoming the first player in school history to return two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

The Irish caught a break with Georgia Tech’s quarterback Haynes King sidelined due to injury, but they still found themselves trailing by 14 points at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Riley Leonard spearheaded the comeback, throwing for 203 yards on 20-of-29 passing, adding 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jeremiyah Love chipped in with 93 total yards and a rushing score. The defense also contributed, as safety Adam Shuler returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Kicker Mitch Jeter (35 points) is questionable, while defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (3 sacks/knee) is out for the season.

