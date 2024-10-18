How to watch and listen to Missouri Tigers vs Auburn Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Missouri Tigers vs Auburn Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

SEC football is back this weekend as No. 19 Missouri returns to home turf to face Auburn in Week 8 of college football action on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Missouri Tigers vs Auburn Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Missouri Tigers vs Auburn Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Missouri Tigers will take on Auburn Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Faurot Field Location Columbia, Missouri

How to watch Missouri Tigers vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Missouri Tigers vs Auburn Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 386 (CAR), 976 (NE) | Home: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Missouri Tigers vs Auburn Tigers team news & key players

Missouri Tigers team news

Missouri is anchored by senior quarterback Brady Cook, now in his third year as the team's starting signal-caller. He’s posting solid numbers, averaging 225.2 passing yards per game with a 64.7% completion rate and a sharp 7-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. One of his key targets is wide receiver Luther Burden, who caught a long touchdown against UMass and has recorded 31 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns. The speedy 5ft 11in wideout adds a dynamic option on the outside.

Another reliable option in the passing game is Theo Wease Jr., a 6ft 2in senior who has also hauled in 31 catches, amassing 407 yards and a score. On the ground, the team is led by running back Nate Noel, who transferred from Appalachian State and has put up 471 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging an impressive 6.0 yards per carry in his first season with the Tigers.

Missouri's offense is putting up 33.5 points per game, while the defense is stifling opponents, allowing just 15.3 points per game. Senior linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. leads the team with 29 tackles, adding a sack and an interception to his name. Defensive tackle Chris McClellan is the team’s top pass-rusher with 2.5 sacks, while the defense as a whole has accumulated 13 sacks across six games. The secondary has also been active, with five interceptions by five different players, including Flagg's 80-yard interception return against UMass, though he was tackled before reaching the end zone.

Auburn Tigers team news

Auburn is led by quarterback Payton Thorne, a 6ft 2in veteran who started for two seasons at Michigan State and is in his second year with the Tigers. He's averaging 206.3 passing yards per game with a 59.7% completion rate, boasting a 10-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In the backfield, Jarquez Hunter has been the team's workhorse, rushing for 528 yards on 6.3 yards per carry, with three touchdowns on the season. He's been in fine form recently, running for over 90 yards in each of his last two games, both against ranked teams. Their top receiver is KeAndre Lambert-Smith, a 6ft 1in wideout who transferred from Penn State and has totaled 510 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Auburn's offense is averaging 30 points per game, while the defense has been solid, giving up just 20.8 points per contest. Defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, standing at 6ft 6in and weighing 280 pounds, has been a force up front, leading the team with five sacks and 27 tackles. Linebacker Dorian Mausi Jr. tops the team with 31 tackles, and he’s contributed one of the Tigers' 12 sacks this season.

