How to watch and listen to Missouri Tigers vs Iowa Hawkeyes 2024 Music Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Missouri versus Iowa 2024 Music Bowl - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4) are set to face off against the No. 19 Missouri Tigers (9-3) in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Monday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Missouri Tigers vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes 2024 Music Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Missouri Tigers vs Iowa Hawkeyes 2024 Music Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Missouri Tigers will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a highly anticipated 2024 Music Bowl game on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 pm PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Monday, December 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 pm PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Missouri Tigers vs Iowa Hawkeyes 2024 Music Bowl on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Missouri Tigers vs Iowa Hawkeyes 2024 Music Bowl

Audio Stream: Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Home: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Missouri Tigers vs Iowa Hawkeyes team news & key players

Missouri Tigers team news

On the Missouri side, Luther Burden III has been the go-to receiver, leading the team with 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. Theo Wease Jr. has been equally impressive, tallying 55 receptions for 809 yards and three scores. Additional contributors include Brett Norfleet (26 catches, 235 yards, two touchdowns), Mookie Cooper (12 receptions, 235 yards), and Marquis Johnson (18 catches, 230 yards).

Kicker Blake Craig has been effective on extra points, converting 33 of 34 attempts. On field goals, he’s connected on 22 of 32 tries, with a season-long of 56 yards. However, he’s struggled from mid-range, going just one of seven on attempts from 40 to 49 yards, though he’s four of seven on kicks from 50-plus yards.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

In Iowa’s dramatic win over Nebraska, Drew Stevens nailed a clutch 53-yard field goal as time expired to break a 10-10 deadlock and seal the victory. On the ground, Kaleb Johnson leads the Hawkeyes’ rushing attack, amassing 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 carries this season. Supporting him are Kamari Moulton (70 carries, 337 yards, two touchdowns) and Jaziun Patterson (54 carries, 235 yards, two touchdowns).

In the passing game, Jacob Gill has been the top target, hauling in 32 receptions for 382 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Luke Lachey adds 27 catches for 227 yards, while Johnson (22 receptions, 188 yards, two touchdowns) and Reece Vander Zee (14 receptions, 176 yards, three touchdowns) contribute as secondary options. Kicker Drew Stevens has been reliable, converting all 37 extra point attempts and hitting 19 of 22 field goals, including a long of 54 yards.

The Hawkeyes, however, will be without several key players. Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, while Kaleb Johnson and defensive back Jermari Harris are among the opt-outs for this bowl game.

