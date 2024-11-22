How to watch and listen to Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Mississippi State versus Missouri Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Mississippi State (2-8, 0-6 SEC) returns from their bye week, seeking to salvage some late-season positives. The Bulldogs will host the 23rd-ranked Missouri Tigers (7-3, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday in Starkville.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Bulldogs will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT Venue Davis Wade Stadium Location Starkville, MS.

How to watch Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network

Broadcasters: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.



How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers

Audio Stream: Home: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | Away: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers team news & key players

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news

For Mississippi State, Blake Shapen has passed for 974 yards, eight touchdowns, and just one interception, completing 68.5% of his throws. Meanwhile, Michael Van Buren Jr. has added 1,415 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception with a 54.6% completion rate. On the ground, Johnnie Daniels leads the way with 509 rushing yards, while Davon Booth has contributed 597 rushing yards.

In the receiving department, Kevin Coleman Jr. has been the standout, hauling in 62 receptions for 756 yards and five touchdowns. Mario Craver has added 368 receiving yards and three scores, with Jordan Mosley and Seydou Traore each surpassing 300 receiving yards. On defense, Isaac Smith anchors the unit with 101 total tackles, though the Bulldogs’ defense has struggled overall, amassing just seven sacks and seven interceptions on the year.

Missouri Tigers team news

Brady Cook has been a steady presence for Missouri, throwing for 1,812 yards, eight touchdowns, and just two interceptions while completing 63.5% of his passes. Backup quarterback Drew Pyne has contributed 391 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 59.8% completion rate. On the ground, Nate Noel leads the charge with 684 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Marcus Carroll has added 427 rushing yards and seven scores.

In the air, Theo Wease Jr. tops the charts with 637 receiving yards and three touchdowns, complemented by Luther Burden III, who has 53 receptions for 574 yards and five scores. On defense, Corey Flagg Jr. leads the team with 66 tackles, while Johnny Walker Jr. has recorded 5.5 sacks. Collectively, Missouri’s defense has tallied 22 sacks and six interceptions this season.

