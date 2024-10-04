How to watch and listen to Minnesota Golden Gophers vs USC Trojans 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs USC Trojans NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 11 USC Trojans are set to return to the Twin Cities for the first time since 2010, where they will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers this Saturday. This matchup marks the ninth regular-season encounter between the two teams, but it is the first as conference rivals, with USC holding the upper hand in the series at 6-1-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs USC Trojans NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs USC Trojans: Date and kick-off time

The Golden Gophers will take on the USC Trojans in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Huntington Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Broadcasters: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Golden Gophers vs USC Trojans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 195 (NE), 957 (CAR) | Home: 372 (NE), 372 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs USC Trojans team news & key players

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news

Offensively, Minnesota is spearheaded by senior quarterback Max Brosmer and senior receiver Daniel Jackson, who tops the team in both receptions and receiving yards. This season, seven different players have found the end zone through the air. USC has faced challenges at the cornerback position opposite senior Jaylin Smith.

Jacobe Covington and John Humphrey both surrendered a significant play against Wisconsin, and with opposing teams looking to avoid targeting Smith, Covington and Humphrey can expect to be heavily scrutinized.

On the ground, the Gophers employ a dual rushing strategy featuring Darius Taylor and Marcus Major, which will undoubtedly put the Trojans' front seven to the test.

USC Trojans team news

Quarterback Miller Moss has been outstanding in his first month as the starter. The redshirt junior currently leads the Big Ten with an impressive average of 299.5 passing yards per game and ranks second with 26.5 completions per contest. Moss has thrown three touchdowns in each of the Trojans' two Big Ten games.

On the ground, Jo'Quavious Marks has been effective, amassing 334 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns over the course of four games.

Ja'Kobi Lane has also played a pivotal role in the Trojans' aerial attack in 2024, recording 19 receptions for 221 yards and four touchdowns.

