How to watch and listen to Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Penn State Nittany Lions 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Minnesota vs Penn State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to face off on Saturday in a college football showdown at TCF Bank Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Penn State Nittany Lions NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on Penn State Nittany Lions in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Huntington Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Penn State Nittany Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Penn State Nittany Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key players

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news

The Nittany Lions began the season red-hot, opening with seven straight wins against West Virginia, Bowling Green, Kent State, Illinois, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin. Although their unbeaten run was halted by Ohio State, Penn State quickly bounced back, taking care of Washington before routing Purdue last Saturday.

In their 49-10 demolition of the Boilermakers, Penn State put up 14 points in the first quarter and 21 in the third. Quarterback Drew Allar shined with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Tyler Warren contributed across the board, leading the ground attack with 63 yards and a touchdown and also pacing the receivers with 127 yards and a score.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Minnesota's season has been a tale of ups and downs. The Gophers started 2-2, dropping games to North Carolina and Iowa. After another loss to Michigan, Minnesota rebounded with victories over USC, UCLA, Maryland, and Illinois. However, their upward trajectory was derailed in a November 9 matchup against Rutgers.

The Gophers held a slim 16-14 lead entering the final quarter but ultimately fell 26-19. Quarterback Max Brosmer threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, while Darius Taylor struggled to establish a run game, managing just 28 yards on 10 carries alongside a rushing touchdown.

More college football news and coverage