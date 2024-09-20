How to watch and listen to Michigan Wolverines vs USC Trojans 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Michigan Wolverines versus USC Trojans CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two of college football's most storied programs, Michigan and USC, will renew their rivalry in a highly anticipated Big Ten matchup.

The Trojans, riding high after impressive wins over LSU and Utah State, are poised to make a statement.

Michigan, however, has struggled to find its rhythm. Despite winning their first two games, the Wolverines have looked shaky at times. Their offense has been plagued by turnovers, and they will be hoping for a fresh start with Alex Orji under center.

This game has all the makings of a classic. Both teams are eager to prove themselves and establish their place among the nation's elite.

Michigan Wolverines vs USC Trojans: Date and kick-off time

The Wolverines will take on the Trojans in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Michigan Stadium Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play announcer), Gary Danielson (color analyst)

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Michigan Wolverines vs USC Trojans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 85 (CAR), 85 (NE) | Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Michigan Wolverines vs USC Trojans team news & key players

Michigan Wolverines team news

The Wolverines have undergone significant changes this offseason, including a new offensive coordinator and a quarterback switch. Despite having a promising young talent in J.J. McCarthy, Michigan's offense has struggled, leading to the benching of Davis Warren.

Alex Orji, a redshirt sophomore known for his speed, will take over the starting role. Orji's performance in the fourth quarter against Arkansas State showcased his potential, and Michigan will be hoping he can provide a spark to their offense.

The Wolverines still boast a talented roster, with players like Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Colston Loveland (if healthy) considered top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft. These players will be instrumental in Michigan's efforts to compete against USC.

USC Trojans team news

The Trojans have made a seamless transition into the post-Caleb Williams era, starting the season with impressive victories over LSU and Utah State.

Miller Moss, the new starting quarterback, has filled the void left by Williams, benefiting from the guidance of head coach Lincoln Riley. In their recent win over Utah State, Moss showcased his passing skills, while the running game was led by Woody Marks and Quinten Joyner.

The Trojans' defense has been a key factor in their success. Their ability to shut down opposing offenses has been crucial, as demonstrated in their dominant performance against Utah State.

As USC prepares for their inaugural Big Ten matchup, they will be looking to continue their winning ways and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in their new conference.

