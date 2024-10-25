How to watch and listen to Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Michigan vs Michigan State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The rivalry in the Great Lakes State is heating up as Michigan State heads to the Big House to face Michigan in a Big Ten showdown, with both teams eager to regain momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and kick-off time

The Michigan Wolverines will take on Michigan State Spartans in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Michigan Stadium Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 196 (CAR), 958 (NE) | Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans team news & key players

Michigan Wolverines team news

Michigan fell 21-7 to Illinois on Oct. 19 in a tough road outing. The Wolverines found it difficult to generate offense, with Kalel Mullings' one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter serving as their only score. Michigan struggled on third downs, converting just 5 of 15 attempts, and turned the ball over three times, amassing 322 yards of total offense. Quarterback Jack Tuttle managed 208 yards on 20-of-32 passing but was intercepted once.

Quarterback play has been a persistent challenge for Michigan, as the team has cycled through three different starters this season without settling on a definitive choice for the upcoming game against Michigan State. Davis Warren leads the pack with 444 passing yards, completing 66.7% of his throws with two touchdowns but six interceptions. Tuttle has logged 306 yards, completing 60% of his passes with one touchdown and two picks, while Alex Orji, who’s seen the fewest snaps, has thrown for 148 yards, completing 53.5% of his passes with three touchdowns and one interception.

Michigan State Spartans team news

In their latest matchup, Michigan State claimed a 32-20 victory over Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Spartans set the tone early, heading into halftime with a 12-0 lead thanks to four field goals and extending that to six in total by the game’s end, never giving up the advantage. Quarterback Aidan Chiles showcased his accuracy, completing 22 of 30 attempts for 256 yards. Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams led the ground game with 86 yards on 15 carries, while Nick Marsh topped the receiving charts with 113 yards on eight receptions. The Michigan State defense was solid, allowing just 283 total yards against Iowa.

On the season, Chiles has accumulated 1,468 passing yards, completing 59.3% of his attempts, though he’s thrown six touchdowns alongside nine interceptions. Lynch-Adams leads the Spartans in rushing with 424 yards and two scores, and Marsh has been the primary receiving target with 433 yards and one touchdown on 24 catches.

More college football news and coverage