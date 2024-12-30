How to watch and listen to Michigan vs Alabama 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Michigan vs Alabama 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Michigan and Alabama are set to clash in postseason play for the second consecutive year, though the stakes in 2024 differ significantly from their high-profile Rose Bowl showdown in last season's College Football Playoff.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Michigan vs Alabama 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Michigan vs Alabama 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Wolverines will take on the Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl game on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Tuesday, December 31 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Michigan vs Alabama 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Brock Osweiler (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Michigan vs Alabama 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl game

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Michigan vs Alabama team news & key players

Michigan Wolverines team news

The Wolverines' quarterback carousel of Davis Warren, Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle has failed to replicate the success of departed star J.J. McCarthy. Alex Orji notably struggled in the passing game, managing only 148 yards on 43 attempts before ceding the role to Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle, whose performances were middling at best. Tuttle eventually stepped away, handing the reins back to Davis Warren in Week 9.

Since reclaiming the starting job, Warren has been a steady, if unremarkable, presence. He has completed 63.6% of his passes with a 6-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio while averaging a modest 5.7 yards per attempt. On the bright side, Warren has limited turnovers, throwing just three interceptions over his last six starts compared to six in his first three outings. His season grades out respectably, placing in the 68th percentile according to Pro Football Focus.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Alabama's offense has faltered against top-tier defenses, as evidenced in a late-season loss to Oklahoma, but they should have the upper hand against a Michigan team missing key contributors due to opt-outs.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe has been a dynamic force since taking the starting role in 2023. This season, he has averaged 10.0 yards per attempt with a stellar 23-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, earning an impressive 88.7 overall grade, good for 14th nationally.

Much of Milroe's impact stems from his rushing ability. Over the past two seasons, he has carried the ball 313 times for 1,250 yards and an astounding 32 touchdowns, earning an 85.3 run grade that ranked third in the FBS last year. With his dual-threat capabilities, Milroe gives Alabama a significant advantage heading into this bowl game.

More college football news and coverage