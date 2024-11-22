How to watch and listen to Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Florida Gators versus LSU Tigers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Miami Hurricanes aim to get back on track when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons sit at 4-6 (2-4 ACC) after a 31-24 defeat to North Carolina in their most recent outing.

A recurring theme for Miami in recent weeks has been sluggish starts. They often struggle to find their rhythm early, but their superior athleticism and pace typically take over in the latter stages of games, allowing them to dominate their opposition.

A win against Wake Forest would secure Miami a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship Game and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons are in a must-win situation. They need to defeat Miami this week and follow it up with a victory over Duke to achieve bowl eligibility with a 6-6 record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Decons NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Decons: Date and kick-off time

The Hurricanes will take on the Demon Decons in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Decons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Decons

Audio Stream: Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Decons team news & key players

Miami Hurricanes team news

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off a victory over Duke, a loss to Georgia Tech, and have Syracuse on deck as their next opponent. The Hurricanes have been dominant at home, stringing together five consecutive wins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cam Ward has been a standout under center, completing 66.8% of his throws for an impressive 3,494 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. In the receiving corps, Xavier Restrepo and Isaiah Horton have emerged as a dynamic duo, combining for 1,519 yards and 15 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jacolby George has made his mark with 38 receptions this season.

On the ground, Miami's rushing attack churns out an average of 176.6 yards per game. Damien Martinez leads the way with 676 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, anchoring a balanced offensive approach.

Defensively, the Hurricanes are holding opponents to 23.1 points and 316.6 yards per game. Francisco Mauigoa leads the team in tackles with 63, while Simeon Barrow Jr. has racked up 5.5 sacks. The secondary has been solid, with Mishael Powell tallying four interceptions to anchor the pass defense.

Wake Forest Demon Decons team news

Wake Forest started strong in their loss last time out, holding a 3-0 lead after the opening quarter, but the game soon slipped away as they conceded 24 of the next 31 points. They were narrowly outgained, 362 to 354 in total yardage, committed three turnovers compared to North Carolina's one, and managed to convert just 6 of 14 third-down attempts. Michael Kern threw for 172 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while Demond Claiborne contributed 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Before falling to North Carolina, Wake Forest endured a 46-36 defeat to California but picked up wins against Stanford and UConn earlier in the season. This year, the Demon Deacons' offense has averaged 29.5 points per game, supported by 257.5 passing yards and 136.2 rushing yards per contest. On the other side of the ball, their defense has struggled, giving up 32.5 points per game.

Injury concerns loom for Wake Forest, as starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier exited last week's game with an injury. If he's unavailable, Michael Kern may once again take over under center as the Deacons try to salvage their season.

More college football news and coverage