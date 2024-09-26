How to watch and listen to Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech Hokies 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech Hokies NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This weekend, No. 7 Miami will welcome Virginia Tech for their ACC conference opener as college football's Week 5 action get underway on Friday night.

Miami has quickly positioned itself as a frontrunner for the College Football Playoff, bolstered by the stellar play of Heisman Trophy contender Cam Ward.

As the Hurricanes kick off their ACC campaign at home against Virginia Tech, the Hokies find themselves struggling to meet the preseason expectations that had them pegged as a potential dark horse in the conference. The question remains: can the Hokies ignite their offense enough to match the firepower of Ward and the Hurricanes?

Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech Hokies: Date and kick-off time

The Hurricanes will take on Hokies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date Friday, September 27, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech Hokies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Andre Ware (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech Hokies

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Away: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech Hokies team news & key players

Miami Hurricanes team news

Heisman Trophy hopeful Cam Ward has been a force for Miami this season, ranking second in passing yards and leading the nation in touchdown passes. The Hurricanes have lit up the scoreboard, scoring 40 or more points in every game thus far. They are currently averaging 52.3 points per game, placing them fifth nationally in scoring offense, and second in FBS with an impressive 405 passing yards per game, thanks to the efforts of Ward.

Virginia Tech Hokies team news

Virginia Tech currently ranks 81st in college football, averaging 380.0 yards per game. Kyron Drones has not progressed as a passer as many anticipated, even after enjoying a full offseason as the team’s starting quarterback. While Drones excels as a runner—amassing 254 yards on 42 carries—his passing has been inconsistent, completing only 59% of his attempts with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

