How to watch and listen to Miami vs Iowa State 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Miami vs Iowa State 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two teams just shy of a College Football Playoff berth are set to clash in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, aiming to end their seasons on a high note.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Miami (FL) vs Iowa State 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Miami vs Iowa State 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Hurricanes will take on the Cyclones in a highly anticipated 2024 Fenway Bowl game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Date Saturday, December 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Camping World Stadium Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Miami vs Iowa State 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (color) and Cole Cubelic (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami (FL) vs Iowa State 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl game

Audio Stream: Away: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami vs Iowa State team news & key players

Miami Hurricanes team news

Miami boasts the top-ranked offense in the country, averaging an eye-popping 44.2 points and 538.3 total yards per game during the regular season.

Cam Ward, a transfer from Washington State, has shattered numerous school records this season, amassing 4,123 passing yards and 36 touchdowns with a 67.4% completion rate and only seven interceptions. His primary target, All-American Xavier Restrepo, has yet to confirm his participation in the bowl, while senior running back Damien Martinez, a future NFL draft pick, has announced he will play.

Iowa State Cyclones team news

On the other side, the Iowa State Cyclones come into this game with a 10-3 record (7-2 in conference play) after a tough 45-19 loss to Arizona State in their last outing. The Cyclones were tied 10-10 in the second quarter before conceding 35 unanswered points. They were outgained 467-341 in total yardage, turned the ball over three times, and converted just 7-of-14 third downs. Rocco Becht threw for 214 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, while Jayden Higgins hauled in seven catches for 115 yards.

The Cyclones have also suffered defeats to Kansas and Texas Tech but secured victories over North Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas State, Houston, Baylor, West Virginia, UCF, Cincinnati, Utah, and Kansas State. Iowa State's offense has averaged 31.2 points per game with 254.6 passing yards and 161.7 rushing yards per contest, while their defense has allowed just 21.5 points per game. Rocco Becht has completed 59.3% of his passes for 3,235 yards, 22 touchdowns, and nine interceptions this season, with Carson Hansen contributing 670 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns to their ground game.

More college football news and coverage