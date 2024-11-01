How to watch and listen to Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Miami Hurricanes versus Duke Blue Devils NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

One of the few remaining undefeated teams in college football, the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) return home this weekend to face the Duke Blue Devils (6-2). Miami has been established as a three-touchdown favorite for the second week in a row as they prepare to host Duke on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and kick-off time

The Miami Hurricanes will take on Duke Blue Devils in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils

Audio Stream: Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils team news & key players

Miami Hurricanes team news

Cameron Ward has been the driving force behind the Hurricanes' offense this season, amassing 2,746 passing yards along with 24 touchdown passes and five interceptions, all while achieving a 68% completion rate. Additionally, Ward has contributed to the ground game with 186 rushing yards (averaging 4.4 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns over eight games.

Damien Martinez has also made a significant impact, rushing for 529 yards at an impressive clip of 5.7 yards per carry and finding the end zone eight times in the same number of games. In the receiving department, Martinez has made 11 catches on 14 targets for 151 yards, although he has yet to score through the air.

As part of Miami's passing attack, Xavier Restrepo has been a standout, securing 43 receptions on 60 targets for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Isaiah Horton has seen 55 targets this season, converting 40 of them into receptions (averaging five per game) for 477 yards and four touchdowns over the course of eight games.

Duke Blue Devils team news

Duke's tight ends Nicky Dalmolin and Jeremiah Hasley have been ruled out for the entire season, according to TeamRankings. Running back Jaquez Moore has missed the last three games and is currently listed as questionable, leaving his availability for Saturday’s matchup against Miami uncertain. Additionally, Damari Brown is anticipated to remain sidelined for Miami.

For the Hurricanes, Maalik Murphy has thrown for 1,795 yards with 17 touchdown passes and five interceptions over eight games, completing 58.6% of his attempts (224.4 yards per game). Star Thomas has been a significant contributor on the ground, rushing for 681 yards (averaging 85.1 yards per game) and scoring five touchdowns. In the passing game, Thomas has one receiving touchdown, having caught 10 passes for 104 yards.

Eli Pancol has emerged as a reliable target, recording 36 receptions for 446 yards (55.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns throughout the season. Jordan Moore has also been effective, hauling in 34 catches for 481 yards (60.1 yards per game) and finding the end zone four times.

On the defensive side for Duke, Alex Howard has made his mark with 35 tackles, six tackles for loss, and five sacks across seven games. Meanwhile, Cameron Bergeron has contributed with 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in seven appearances.

