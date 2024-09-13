How to watch and listen to Miami Hurricanes vs Ball State Cardinals 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Miami Hurricanes vs Ball State Cardinals CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) are set to face off against the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) in a non-conference clash on Saturday afternoon.

After a challenging 4-8 season last year, the Cardinals are in a rebuilding phase. Skipping the first week, they kicked off their campaign with a solid 42-34 victory over Missouri State at home.

On the other hand, the Miami Hurricanes have established themselves as serious contenders in the ACC this season, and they've wasted no time proving it.

Miami opened the season with a commanding 41-17 road victory over the Florida Gators, followed by a dominant 56-9 home win against Florida A&M. The Hurricanes have now climbed two spots, securing the #10 position in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Miami Hurricanes vs Ball State Cardinals CFB game, plus plenty more.

Miami Hurricanes vs Ball State Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Miami Hurricanes will take on Ball State Cardinals in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs Ball State Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

Broadcasters: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (color analyst)

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Hurricanes vs Ball State Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 194 (NE), 956 (CAR) | Away: 989 (NE), -- (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Hurricanes vs Ball State Cardinals team news

Miami Hurricanes team news

Quarterback Cam Ward is set for a standout season. The senior signal-caller delivered an impressive 25:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio with the Washington State Cougars last year. Through two games this season, Ward has already thrown for 689 yards and boasts a stellar 6:1 touchdown-to-interception mark.

On the ground, the rushing attack remains a formidable weapon, led by Damien Martinez. The junior running back had a breakout 2023 campaign with Oregon State, racking up 1,185 rushing yards. After two games this season, he's added another 156 yards to his tally. The offense also features one of the top wideouts in the FBS, Xavier Restrepo, a senior receiver who has a knack for finding gaps in any defensive lineup.

Ball State Cardinals team news

In his only appearance, Kadin Semonza has showcased his arm strength, throwing for 262 yards and four touchdowns while completing 71.8% of his passes. He also added a rushing touchdown and 16 yards on the ground.

On the rushing front, Braedon Sloan made his presence felt with 103 yards and a touchdown in his first outing. He’s also been a versatile asset in the passing game, reeling in six catches for 46 yards and finding the end zone once.

Malcolm Gillie contributed significantly through the air as well, grabbing five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Tanner Koziol proved to be reliable, hauling in six receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown in his debut.

