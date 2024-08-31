How to watch and listen today's Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Gators 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Miami Hurricanes versus Florida Gators game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 2024 college football season kicks off on Saturday with an exciting non-conference showdown between two major in-state rivals from the SEC and ACC. Miami and Florida will face off in The Swamp, with both teams eager to help their head coaches overcome a crucial hurdle.

Mario Cristobal and Billy Napier have both struggled to stay above .500 during their respective tenures at Miami and Florida, making this Week 1 matchup a pivotal opportunity to make a statement to their fan bases.

With both programs boasting challenging schedules ahead—Florida's being particularly tough on a national scale—this game is a critical early litmus test for both coaches.

Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Gators: Date and kick-off time

The Miami Hurricanes are set to face off against the Florida Gators in an eagerly awaited college football matchup on Saturday, August 31, 2024. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT, taking place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Date Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Location Gainesville, Florida

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Gators

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 962 (NE), 192 (CAR) | Away: 955 (NE), 193 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Gators team news

Miami Hurricanes team news

Mario Cristobal remains at the helm for the Hurricanes, despite a humiliating misstep in 2023 that encapsulated a lackluster season.

Miami has bolstered its roster by bringing in Damien Martinez through the transfer portal to take charge of the ground game. Running the ball shouldn’t be a concern. On the other hand, the Hurricanes are counting on new quarterback Cam Ward to steer the offense. With Xavier Restrepo (85 receptions for 1,092 yards) and Jacolby George (8 TD catches) returning as key targets, the pieces are in place for the offense to be something special this year.

However, defense is where Miami must improve. The team faltered with a 1-4 record whenever they allowed 27 points or more. Despite those setbacks, the Hurricanes have a solid foundation. Rueben Bain was a force on the defensive line and returns to anchor a unit that allowed the fewest rushing yards in the ACC.

Francisco Mauigoa, the leading tackler from 2023, is also back to lead the linebackers. The secondary, though, is a concern with standout safeties Kamren Kinchens and James Williams no longer around. Jaden Harris and two transfers will attempt to fill those gaps. While Miami is set with Damari Brown and Daryl Porter as the starting corners, their overall impact remains uncertain.

Florida Gators team news

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz found new life in his first season with the Gators last year after a rollercoaster four seasons at Wisconsin. However, he ranked 92nd in the nation for pass attempts travelling 20 or more yards through the air. With top deep threat Ricky Pearsall now in the NFL, the Gators must quickly identify another big-play option in the passing game. One potential candidate is sophomore wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, who hauled in 61 catches as a true freshman but only averaged 8.8 yards per reception. Productive veteran transfers Chimere Dike (Wisconsin) and Elijah Badger (Arizona State) have also entered the fold. If either can inject some explosiveness into Florida’s aerial attack, it could make the offense much more dynamic.

In the trenches, the Gators need more consistent play from their linemen. Brandon Dickson-Crenshaw, a transfer from San Diego State, and returning offensive tackle Austin Barber have locked down the tackle positions. Inside, however, the picture is less clear. Although Trevor Etienne has moved on to rival Georgia, Montrell Johnson has proven he can be the go-to running back. The loss of Ricky Pearsall to the NFL is significant, but Graham Mertz and Wilson developed a strong connection last year with 61 completions.

Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Gators Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 08/25/19 Miami (FL) 20-24 Florida Gators NCAA 09/07/13 Miami (FL) 21-16 Florida Gators NCAA 09/07/08 Florida Gators 26-3 Miami (FL) NCAA

