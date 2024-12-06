How to watch and listen to Miami (OH) vs Ohio MAC Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Miami (OH) vs Ohio MAC Championship game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A clash of formidable defenses is set for Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit, where the Ohio Bobcats (9-3, 7-1 MAC) will square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-4, 7-1 MAC) in the Mid-American Conference Championship game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Miami (OH) vs Ohio MAC Championship game, plus plenty more.

Miami (OH) vs Ohio MAC Championship game: Date and kick-off time

The Miami (OH) Redhawks will take on Ohio Bobcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Saturday, December 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Miami (OH) vs Ohio MAC Championship game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Andre Ware (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami (OH) vs Ohio MAC Championship game

Audio Stream: Home: 201 (CAR), 963 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami (OH) vs Ohio team news & key players

Miami (OH) Redhawks team news

Miami-OH stumbled out of the blocks, suffering losses to Northwestern, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and Toledo within their opening five games. Since then, the RedHawks have been on a roll, securing seven straight wins over Eastern Michigan, Ohio, Central Michigan, Ball State, Kent State, NIU, and Bowling Green.

In their most recent outing against Bowling Green, Miami-OH held a 14-5 advantage heading into the final quarter and sealed the deal with a 28-12 triumph. Quarterback Brett Gabbert passed for 255 yards, tossing three touchdowns alongside two interceptions. Javon Tracy led the receiving corps with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio Bobcats team news

Ohio endured a rocky start to the season, posting a 4-3 record with defeats to Syracuse, Kentucky, and Miami-OH along the way. However, the Bobcats have since turned their fortunes around, stringing together five consecutive victories against Buffalo, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, and Ball State.

In last Friday's showdown with Ball State, the Bobcats found their rhythm, scoring in every quarter, including double-digit tallies in the first and third, en route to a commanding 42-21 victory. Quarterback Parker Navarro delivered a versatile performance, throwing for 169 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while leading the ground attack with 110 rushing yards and two additional scores.

