How to watch and listen to Memphis Tigers vs Rice Owls 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Memphis Tigers versus Rice Owls NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Memphis football has little time to recover after last weekend's setback.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Memphis Tigers vs Rice Owls NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Tigers vs Rice Owls: Date and kick-off time

The Memphis Tigers will take on Rice Owls in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Friday, November 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs Rice Owls on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Beth Mowins (play-by-play) and Andre Ware (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Memphis Tigers vs Rice Owls

Audio Stream: Home: 392 (CAR), 982 (NE) | Away: 391 (CAR), 981 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Memphis Tigers vs Rice Owls team news & key players

Memphis Tigers team news

Memphis put up 36 points against the UTSA Roadrunners last game, though their defense allowed 44 points, leading to an eight-point loss. Seth Henigan had a strong showing, completing 35 of 52 passes for 454 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception, while Mario Anderson added 53 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Two games back, Memphis edged Charlotte with a 33-28 win.

The Tigers are averaging 34.22 points per game while their defense gives up 23.4 points.

Rice Owls team news

Rice's defense was solid in their recent game against Navy, conceding only 10 points in a 14-point victory. EJ Warner completed 28 of 40 passes, totaling 239 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Dean Connors led the ground game with 18 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Matt Sykes contributed eight receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Rice averages 21.9 points per game but allows 23.3 points defensively. If they hope to contend in this matchup, their defense must be sharp; a defensive breakdown could lead to a difficult outing.

More college football news and coverage