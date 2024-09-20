How to watch and listen to LSU Tigers vs UCLA Bruins 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch LSU Tigers versus UCLA Bruins CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The UCLA Bruins are in for a grueling challenge this week as they travel to Louisiana to take on the 16th-ranked LSU Tigers.

The UCLA Bruins are jumping from the frying pan into the fire this week, following a heavy home defeat to Indiana. They now head to LSU to face the 16th-ranked Tigers from the SEC. In last Saturday’s matchup, the Bruins trailed 21-7 at halftime, managed to score the first three points of the second half, but were outpaced by the Hoosiers, who outscored them 21-3 for the rest of the game, resulting in a 42-13 loss. With this result, the Bruins sit at 1-1 overall and 0-1 in their debut season in the Big Ten Conference.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have shown resilience in their recent victory over South Carolina. Despite falling behind early, they were able to mount a comeback and secure a hard-fought win. This experience will serve them well as they prepare to face UCLA.

The matchup between these two teams promises to be an exciting one, with both sides looking to prove themselves and make a statement in the college football landscape.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen LSU Tigers vs UCLA Bruins CFB game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs UCLA Bruins: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on the Bruins in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Tiger Stadium Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU Tigers vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play announcer), Jesse Palmer (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of LSU Tigers vs UCLA Bruins

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Home: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE) | National: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

LSU Tigers vs UCLA Bruins team news & key players

LSU Tigers team news

LSU has several key players questionable, including DE D. Womack, OL K. Roberts, DE P. Malbrue, DE C. Jackson, LB J. Ibieta, WR C. Hilton, and S J. Allen, while DT J. Guillory and RB J. Emery are confirmed out.

The Tigers were once again driven by their offense, with Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier completing 24 of 40 passes for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while being sacked twice. LSU finished with 26 first downs and 417 yards of total offense.

On defense, LSU struggled, allowing South Carolina to rack up 398 total yards, including a significant 243 yards on the ground.

UCLA Bruins team news

The Bruins will be without the services of DB C. Stephens, DL J. Abarca, DL J. Price, OL M. Thorpe-Taylor, TE S. Summa, OL D. Magna, LB L. Edwards, OL O. Akinshilo, RB D. Murrell, DL G. Smith, TE H. Habermehl, RB T. Leigber, and LB D. Pellot for this game.

Quarterback Ethan Garbers led the Bruins, completing 14 of 23 passes for 137 yards. UCLA’s offense managed 238 total yards and 16 first downs but struggled on third down, converting just 2 of 8 attempts.

The Bruins' defense had a rough outing, allowing Indiana to convert 9 of 12 third downs and score on all five red zone trips. Overall, the defense gave up 25 first downs and over 300 passing yards.

The Bruins were outmatched by an Indiana offense that looked far superior to their week one opponent, Hawaii. They now face a daunting task against the explosive LSU Tigers' offense this Saturday.

More college football news and coverage