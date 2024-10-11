How to watch and listen to LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 13 LSU Tigers are gearing up for Saturday night's Week 7 showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels, seeking revenge after a pivotal loss in Oxford last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels: Date and kick-off time

The LSU Tigers will take on Ole Miss Rebels in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Tiger Stadium Location Baton Rouge, LA

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels team news & key players

LSU Tigers team news

On the other hand, the biggest uncertainty for the Tigers heading into this clash is the availability of freshman running back Caden Durham. He has emerged as a game-changer for LSU, demonstrating his ability to run and catch passes out of the backfield.

Garrett Nussmeier, the Tigers' quarterback, will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of this matchup. He is on track to exceed 3,000 passing yards this season, with 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions over five games. Against a formidable Ole Miss defense, he will need to validate his strong start and prove he can consistently perform at a high level.

Ole Miss Rebels team news

For Ole Miss to navigate this significant challenge against LSU, they must ensure that Tre Harris remains a focal point in their offense. This season, Harris has racked up 885 receiving yards and five touchdowns in just five games. However, the Rebels struggled to get him the ball during their matchup against Kentucky, and a repeat performance against LSU could spell trouble.

Jaxson Dart, one of the premier quarterbacks in the nation, has been delivering impressive performances, throwing for at least 280 yards in all but one game. Last week, he amassed 285 yards and has now totaled 2,100 passing yards this season, boasting an impressive 13-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

