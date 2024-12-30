How to watch and listen to LSU vs Baylor 2024 Texas Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch LSU Tigers vs Baylor Bears 2024 Texas Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Baylor Bears (8-4) are set to clash with the LSU Tigers (8-4) in a high-stakes bowl game, as both storied programs aim to end their seasons on a triumphant note.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the LSU Tigers vs Baylor Bears 2024 Texas Bowl game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Baylor Bears 2024 Texas Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated 2024 Texas Bowl game on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Tuesday, December 31 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Baylor Bears 2024 Texas Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Sam Acho (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of LSU Tigers vs Baylor Bears 2024 Texas Bowl game

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

LSU Tigers vs Baylor Bears team news & key players

LSU Tigers team news

Questions loom over LSU's motivation, as the Tigers find themselves in a bowl game outside the College Football Playoff—a situation similar to their SEC counterparts like Alabama. Despite the circumstances, LSU closed the regular season strong with two consecutive wins. In their most recent game, a dominant 37-17 victory over Oklahoma, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier impressed by completing 22 of 31 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Unlike some quarterbacks who have opted out, Nussmeier has committed to returning next season and will lead the Tigers in this contest.

LSU’s offense has averaged 29.3 points per game, ranking 54th nationally, while their defense has conceded 23.8 points per game, coming in at 56th. Both units have been solid, if unspectacular, but their well-rounded roster gives them the tools to compete effectively against Baylor.

Baylor Bears team news

Baylor enters this matchup on the heels of a resounding 45-17 victory over Kansas on November 30. Their offense exploded in the third quarter, putting up 21 points to cement the win. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson delivered a standout performance, completing 23 of 31 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Bryson Washington dominated on the ground with 192 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, while wide receiver Monaray Baldwin hauled in seven passes for 119 yards and two scores.

However, Baylor faces a significant challenge with both starting tackles opting out to prepare for the NFL draft. This absence could put their offensive line under pressure. On the season, the Bears are averaging 34.7 points per game, ranking 20th nationally, while their defense, allowing 25.2 points per game, sits at 68th.

