How to watch and listen to LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch LSU Tigers versus Alabama Crimson Tide NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A storied SEC rivalry will reignite Saturday night as the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2 SEC) face off against the No. 14 LSU Tigers (6-2, 3-1 SEC).

Both squads share identical 6-2 overall records, but LSU holds a slight advantage in the SEC standings with a 3-1 conference mark, while Alabama sits at 3-2. The Tigers were riding a six-game winning streak before falling 38-23 to Texas A&M two weeks ago, a game where the Aggies took control in the second half. In contrast, the Crimson Tide dominated their last outing, shutting out Missouri 34-0 two Saturdays ago.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and kick-off time

The LSU Tigers will take on Alabama Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Tiger Stadium Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Audio Stream: Away: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key players

LSU Tigers team news

In LSU's recent clash with Texas A&M, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for an impressive 405 yards but struggled with three interceptions in the 15-point defeat. Standing at 6ft 2in, the junior is averaging 328.4 passing yards per game with a 62.5% completion rate and has a 20-9 TD-INT ratio. Nussmeier had gone four games without a sack until the Aggies managed to bring him down twice. On the outside, LSU’s offense features two dynamic receivers: Kyren Lacy, a 6ft 2in senior with 618 yards and six touchdowns, and Aaron Anderson, a speedy 5ft 8in sophomore with 614 yards and four touchdowns. Caden Durham leads the Tigers' ground game, tallying 397 yards and six touchdowns on an impressive 5.4 yards per carry.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Jalen Milroe powers Alabama’s offense as a versatile dual-threat quarterback, averaging 242.1 passing yards per game with a 67.5% completion rate. Milroe has thrown for 13 touchdowns with six interceptions, while also making an impact on the ground with 380 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, making him the team's second-leading rusher. Jam Miller leads the rushing attack, amassing 450 yards and seven touchdowns, including two scores in their recent win over Missouri. In the receiving corps, emerging star Ryan Williams has recorded 702 yards and seven touchdowns, with Germie Bernard adding another 463 yards through the air.

More college football news and coverage