How to watch and listen today's LSU Tigers vs USC Trojans 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It's a blockbuster matchup on the college football stage as two ranked squads kick off their season in a clash between the Big Ten and the SEC in the city that never sleeps. The 23rd-ranked USC Trojans are listed as the away team as they square off against the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sunday night.

USC wrapped up their last season in the Pac-12 with an 8-5 record (5-4 in conference play) and capped off their campaign with a 42-28 victory over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. Meanwhile, LSU recorded a 10-3 mark last season, including a 6-2 record in the SEC, finishing their season with a 35-31 triumph over Louisville in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The two programs share plenty of common ground this year. Both USC and LSU have brought in new defensive coordinators following disastrous 2023 campaigns on that side of the ball. Additionally, both programs are tasked with replacing their quarterbacks, as NFL first-round picks Caleb Williams (USC) and Jayden Daniels (LSU) have moved on to the professional ranks.

LSU Tigers vs USC Trojans: Date and kick-off time

The LSU Tigers will take on the USC Trojans in a highly anticipated CFB game on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Sunday, September 1, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch LSU Tigers vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Rece Davis (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of LSU Tigers vs USC Trojans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — National: 80 (NE), 80 (CAR) | Home: 84 (NE), 84 (CAR) | Away: 82 (NE), 82 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

LSU Tigers vs USC Trojans team news

LSU Tigers team news

LSU is navigating the transition to a new star quarterback. With Jayden Daniels heading to the NFL, Garrett Nussmeier is set to take the reins. Similar to Miller Moss, Nussmeier shined in his bowl game performance, completing 31 of 45 passes for 395 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. However, unlike Moss, Nussmeier brings more experience to the table, having seen action over the past three seasons at LSU. Throughout his career, he has completed 58.9 percent of his passes, amassing 1,720 yards and 11 touchdowns, though he has also thrown seven interceptions.

Nussmeier will be without his top two targets from last year, as Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas have both moved on to the NFL. He will, however, have Kyren Lacy to rely on, who recorded 55 receptions for 558 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Joining Lacy is CJ Daniels, a transfer from Liberty, who impressed with 55 catches for 1,067 yards and ten touchdowns last year. LSU also boasts a formidable offensive line, anchored by potential top-ten pick Will Campbell, which will provide crucial support for running backs Josh Williams and Noah Cain, who together rushed for over 400 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

The primary concern for LSU last year was their defense, particularly against the run, as they allowed over 2,000 rushing yards. However, linebacker Harold Perkins returns after a strong season in which he recorded 5.5 sacks, 74 total tackles, an interception, and forced three fumbles. Greg Penn III, who was second on the team in tackles and also contributed four sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble, will continue to be Perkins' partner in the linebacker corps.

USC Trojans team news

USC will undoubtedly feel the absence of Caleb Williams at quarterback, but Lincoln Riley's history suggests that the offense should still rank among the elite in the Big Ten. Miller Moss, who had a promising debut in the Holiday Bowl, held onto the starting quarterback role throughout the offseason despite competition from UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. Moss could be Riley's next star under centre, especially with a wealth of offensive weapons like running back Woody Marks and wideouts Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, and Ja'Kobi Lane.

On the other hand, the Trojans have faced significant defensive challenges since Riley took the reins. In 2022, the defense ranked 93rd nationally, allowing 29.2 points per game, and the situation worsened last season, with opponents averaging 34.4 points per contest. Under former coordinator Alex Grinch, the unit often found itself out of position, missed tackles, and allowed far too many explosive plays.

The arrival of new coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who steered UCLA's defense to the top tier of the Pac-12 last season, is expected to bring much-needed improvement to USC's defense in 2024. While the Trojans still need to bolster their defensive talent, Lynn has a solid foundation to work with. The defense won’t become elite overnight, but Lynn's strategic play-calling and schemes should lead to immediate improvements, boosting USC's chances of pulling off an upset in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

