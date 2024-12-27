How to watch and listen to Louisiana vs TCU 2024 New Mexico Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Louisiana vs TCU 2024 New Mexico Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Saturday's jam-packed slate of college bowl games includes the New Mexico Bowl, where the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns take on the TCU Horned Frogs at University Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Louisiana vs TCU 2024 New Mexico Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Louisiana vs TCU 2024 New Mexico Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Ragin' Cajuns will take on the Horned Frogs in a highly anticipated 2024 New Mexico Bowl game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 2:15 pm ET/ 11:15 am PT, at University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Date Saturday, December 28 Kick-off Time 2:15 pm ET/ 11:15 am PT Venue University Stadium (NM) Location Albuquerque, New Mexico

How to watch Louisiana vs TCU 2024 New Mexico Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Brian Custer (play-by-play) and Rod Gilmore (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Louisiana vs TCU 2024 New Mexico Bowl game

Audio Stream: National: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Louisiana vs TCU team news & key players

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns team news

The Ragin’ Cajuns enter the matchup with a 10-3 record (7-1 in conference play) but are reeling from a 31-3 loss to Marshall in their most recent outing. Despite taking an early 3-0 lead, Louisiana was shut out for the remainder of the game, allowing 31 unanswered points. They were outgained 410-255, turned the ball over once, and struggled mightily on third downs, converting just two of 16 attempts. Chandler Fields managed 104 passing yards on four completions, while Lance LeGendre stood out with four catches for 81 yards in the loss.

Louisiana’s other losses came against South Alabama and Tulane, but they notched victories over ULM, Troy, Arkansas State, Texas State, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Southern Miss, Wake Forest, Kennesaw State, and Grambling State. Offensively, the team averages 33.2 points per game, complemented by 260.5 passing yards and 170.5 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they’ve allowed 23.4 points per game this season.

With Ben Wooldridge unlikely to suit up, Daniel Beale is expected to start under center. Beale has limited experience, throwing for just 98 yards and an interception this year. On the ground, Bill Davis has been a key contributor, amassing 775 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

TCU Horned Frogs team news

TCU enters the bowl with an 8-4 record (6-3 in conference play), fresh off a 20-13 victory over Cincinnati. The Horned Frogs built a 20-7 lead by halftime and held on for the win, despite being held scoreless in the second half. TCU was outgained 373-336 but made up for it by winning the turnover battle 3-1 and converting five of 15 third-down opportunities. Josh Hoover threw for 212 yards with one interception, while Blake Nowell led the receiving effort with three catches for 75 yards.

TCU has recorded wins over Arizona, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas, LIU, and Stanford while suffering losses to Baylor, Houston, SMU, and UCF. The Horned Frogs' high-powered offense averages 33.6 points per game, supported by 317.6 passing yards and 114.3 rushing yards per contest. However, their defense has allowed 26.4 points per game this year.

Josh Hoover has been the engine of the offense, completing 66.7% of his passes for 3,697 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Jack Bech, who is listed as questionable for the game, has been Hoover’s top target, with 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.

